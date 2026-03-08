World Record! India's Opening Pair Shatters Pakistan's Mark In T20 WC Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a historic power-hitting show as India’s opening duo, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, dismantled the New Zealand bowling attack in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. In a breathtaking display of intent, the pair rewrote the record books of T20 World Cup finals, surpassing a milestone that had stood since the tournament's infancy.

By crossing the 50-run mark together, Abhishek and Sanju became the first opening pair in the history of T20 World Cup finals to register a half-century partnership. They eclipsed the previous world record of 48 runs, set by Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan against Sri Lanka at Lord’s back in 2009.

The 98-Run Partnership

The onslaught was relentless from the first ball. The Indian openers surged to a 98-run partnership in a staggering 43 deliveries, effectively batting the Black Caps out of the game within the first seven overs.

Abhishek Sharma, silencing every critic who called for his omission, blazed his way to a half-century in just 21 balls. His innings was perfectly complemented by Sanju Samson’s calculated aggression, as the wicketkeeper-batsman contributed a vital 38 off 22 balls. This opening stand has not only put India in the driver's seat but has fundamentally shifted the pressure onto the New Zealand dugout.

The Abhishek Sharma Redemption Story

Before today’s summit clash, Abhishek Sharma’s World Cup campaign was a source of massive anxiety for Indian fans. With three ducks in his first three games and a string of low scores (15, 10, and 9) leading into the final, the calls for his replacement were deafening.

However, Captain Suryakumar Yadav stood firm in his belief, backing the young left-hander for the biggest game of his life. Abhishek repaid that faith with interest, choosing the grandest stage of all to rediscover his timing. His 52-run knock today has turned a forgettable tournament into a career-defining performance, proving why he is considered the future of India's T20 batting.

250 in Sight: India’s Charge Toward the Title

The momentum generated by the openers has cascaded through the middle order. India reached the 150-run milestone in a mere 11.3 overs, maintaining a run rate that threatens to push the final total beyond the 250-run mark. With the pitch playing true and the boundaries appearing small for the Indian hitters, the Men in Blue are currently on track to post the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final.