T20 World Cup Semi-Finalists Almost Confirmed: India's Opponent, Date & Venue Revealed

India opponent, date, venue for T20 World Cup semifinals: The Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its climax, and the lineup for the final four (T20 World Cup semifinalists) is almost set. England and South Africa have officially qualified for semis; the remaining two spots depend on "virtual playoffs" happening this weekend.

The Four Semi-Finalists: Who is In?

As of February 28, 2026, the status of two groups (Group 1 and 2) is as follows:

England (Qualified): The first team from Group 2 to secure a spot after staying unbeaten in Super 8s, capped by a win over New Zealand.

South Africa (Qualified): SA dominated Group 1 with wins over India and West Indies to confirm their semifinal berth early.

India / West Indies (TBD): The winner of India vs West Indies match on Sunday (March 1) will join South Africa from Group 1.

New Zealand / Pakistan (TBD): The battle for final spot in Group 2 rests on Pakistan's margin of victory against Sri Lanka today. If Pakistan fails to win big, New Zealand progresses to semis.

India's Semi-Final Opponent & Scenario

Following their 72-run win over Zimbabwe, India have kept their fate in their own hands.

"Virtual Quarter-Final": India faces West Indies on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

If India Wins: They qualify for semi-finals.

If India Loses: They are eliminated from the tournament.

India's Likely Opponent in semifinals: If India finishes as Group 1 Runner-up (by beating WI), they are scheduled to face the Group 2 Winner (England) in the semi-finals.

T20 WC semifinals dates and venues

Semi-Final 1 - Date: March 4 (Wed), Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata*, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: England vs IND/ WI

Semi-Final 2 - Date: March 5 (Thu), Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: South Africa vs NZ/ PAK

Grand Final - Date: March 8 (Sun), Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: TBD

NOTE: If Pakistan qualifies, Semi-Final 1 will move to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to scheduling agreements. Otherwise, it remains in Kolkata.

Eliminated teams from semifinal race: Sri Lanka (Co-hosts), Zimbabwe.

Why India not in Semi-Final 2?

Semi-Final 2 (March 5 in Mumbai) is reserved for Winner of Group 1 (South Africa) against Runner-up of Group 2 (either New Zealand or Pakistan).