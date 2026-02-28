Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Semi-Finalists Almost Confirmed: India's Opponent, Date & Venue Revealed

T20 World Cup Semi-Finalists Almost Confirmed: India's Opponent, Date & Venue Revealed

England and South Africa have sealed their semi-final berths, while the final two qualification spots will be decided through virtual knockout matches scheduled for this weekend.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

India opponent, date, venue for T20 World Cup semifinals: The Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its climax, and the lineup for the final four (T20 World Cup semifinalists) is almost set. England and South Africa have officially qualified for semis; the remaining two spots depend on "virtual playoffs" happening this weekend.

The Four Semi-Finalists: Who is In?

As of February 28, 2026, the status of two groups (Group 1 and 2) is as follows:

England (Qualified): The first team from Group 2 to secure a spot after staying unbeaten in Super 8s, capped by a win over New Zealand.

South Africa (Qualified): SA dominated Group 1 with wins over India and West Indies to confirm their semifinal berth early.

India / West Indies (TBD): The winner of India vs West Indies match on Sunday (March 1) will join South Africa from Group 1.

New Zealand / Pakistan (TBD): The battle for final spot in Group 2 rests on Pakistan's margin of victory against Sri Lanka today. If Pakistan fails to win big, New Zealand progresses to semis.

India's Semi-Final Opponent & Scenario

Following their 72-run win over Zimbabwe, India have kept their fate in their own hands.

"Virtual Quarter-Final": India faces West Indies on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

If India Wins: They qualify for semi-finals.

If India Loses: They are eliminated from the tournament.

India's Likely Opponent in semifinals: If India finishes as Group 1 Runner-up (by beating WI), they are scheduled to face the Group 2 Winner (England) in the semi-finals.

T20 WC semifinals dates and venues

Semi-Final 1 - Date: March 4 (Wed), Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata*, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: England vs IND/ WI

Semi-Final 2 - Date: March 5 (Thu), Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: South Africa vs NZ/ PAK

Grand Final - Date: March 8 (Sun), Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Clash: TBD

NOTE: If Pakistan qualifies, Semi-Final 1 will move to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to scheduling agreements. Otherwise, it remains in Kolkata.

Eliminated teams from semifinal race: Sri Lanka (Co-hosts), Zimbabwe.

Why India not in Semi-Final 2?

Semi-Final 2 (March 5 in Mumbai) is reserved for Winner of Group 1 (South Africa) against Runner-up of Group 2 (either New Zealand or Pakistan).

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have already qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

As of February 28, 2026, England and South Africa have officially qualified for the semifinals. They are the first two teams to secure their spots.

What is India's scenario for reaching the semifinals?

India faces the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final on March 1, 2026, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A win will see them qualify for the semifinals.

Who would India likely play against in the semifinals if they qualify?

If India wins their match and finishes as Group 1 Runner-up, they are scheduled to face the Group 2 Winner, which is England, in the semifinals.

When and where are the T20 World Cup semifinals scheduled to take place?

Semi-Final 1 is on March 4, 2026, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Semi-Final 2 is on March 5, 2026, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Semifinals T20 World Cup 2026 India Semifinal Opponent India Semifinal T20 World Cup India Semifinal Qualification
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup Semi-Finalists Almost Confirmed: India's Opponent, Date & Venue Revealed
T20 World Cup Semi-Finalists Almost Confirmed: India's Opponent, Date & Venue Revealed
Cricket
ICC Reveals Exact Win Margin Pakistan Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal
ICC Reveals Exact Win Margin Pakistan Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal
Cricket
Pallekele Weather Forecast: Can Pakistan Still Qualify If PAK vs SL Is Washed Out?
Pallekele Weather Forecast: Can Pakistan Still Qualify If PAK vs SL Is Washed Out?
Cricket
IPL 2026: New Start Date Announced, RCB Confirmed For First Match
IPL 2026: New Start Date Announced, RCB Confirmed For First Match
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Now: 4-Year-Old Falls into Ganga Canal, Rescue Operation Underway
Global Focus: Trump Remarks, Bagram Speculation, and Gulf Mediation Shape Pakistan–Afghanistan Crisis
Strategic View: Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions Spark Fierce Debate Over Strategy, Sovereignty, and Blowback
War Desk: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border War Widens as Drone Strikes, Mediation Efforts, and Claims Intensify
Geo Flash: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts as Airstrikes, Drone Raids and Claims Escalate Rapidly
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget