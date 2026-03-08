India and New Zealand have met 30 times in T20 internationals. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins, while the Black Caps have claimed 11 victories. Three matches have ended in ties.
Explorer
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: Men In Blue Eye Historic Third T20 World Cup Crown
IND vs NZ T20 WC Final LIVE Score: Check out all the updates, score and key events from the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final from Ahemedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE
Key Events
Background
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set for a thrilling finish as India take on New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have the opportunity to create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the title, claim the trophy for a third time, and win the tournament on home soil. The Black Caps, however, will have their own historic ambitions from the title clash, as they will be aiming to secure their first-ever cricket World Cup triumph across formats if they manage to defeat India in the summit clash.
With so much at stake, and all the electrifying talent in their ranks, the India vs New Zealand showdown promises to be a belter.
IND vs NZ: Key Dynamic Ahead Of T20 WC Final
India and New Zealand head into the T20 World Cup 2026 final as two of the most formidable sides in international cricket, each boasting immense talent and depth in their squads.
In the lead-up to the global event, the two sides faced each other in a five-match bilateral T20I series. India dominated that contest, securing a convincing 4-1 victory and carrying significant momentum into the World Cup. However, history in this tournament paints a very different picture.
Despite their success in bilateral cricket, India’s record against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup remains a concern. The two teams have clashed three times in the history of the tournament, and on each occasion, it was the Black Caps who emerged victorious.
That record gives New Zealand a psychological edge heading into the final, but with a title on the line and a packed Narendra Modi Stadium behind them, India will be desperate to rewrite that narrative.
The big question now is whether the Kiwis can extend their perfect T20 World Cup record against India, or if the Men in Blue will finally break the streak when it matters the most. As the two sides prepare to lock horns in Ahmedabad, the answer will soon unfold under the brightest lights of the tournament.
16:28 PM (IST) • 08 Mar 2026
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Stats
16:09 PM (IST) • 08 Mar 2026
IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Bumrah Key To India's Success?
Load More
New Update
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Engaged - All About His Fiancée Aakriti Agarwal
Cricket
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Final: Men In Blue Eye Historic Third T20 World Cup Crown
Cricket
Digital Aarti For Team India Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Shocking Similarity Between Abhishek Sharma And Virat Kohli Before T20 WC Final
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion