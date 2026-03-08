Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian To Achieve This

Samson is now the third Indian to register three successive 50+ scores in a T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 08:48 PM (IST)

Sanju Samson record in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: After Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson also etched his name in the record books during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Samson reached another half-century in the final against New Zealand national cricket team, achieving a rare milestone in the tournament.

With this knock, Sanju Samson became the seventh player in the world to score 50 or more runs in three consecutive innings in a T20 World Cup. Before him, only two Indians had managed this feat in T20 World Cups.

Sanju Samson joins elite list

Samson is now the third Indian to register three successive 50+ scores in a T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. His impressive run began with a 97-run innings against West Indies national cricket team in the Super 8 stage. He followed it up with a crucial 89 in the semi-final against the England national cricket team, and continued the streak with another strong knock in the final against New Zealand.

Players with three consecutive 50+ scores in T20 World Cups

Only seven batters have achieved milestone of scoring three consecutive 50+ scores in T20 World Cups. The list includes Virat Kohli, Mahela Jayawardene, Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, Sahibzada Farhan, and now Sanju Samson.

Virat Kohli achieved this feat across two different editions of T20 WC tournament. During ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016, he scored unbeaten knocks of 82 and 89 in his last two matches. He then continued the streak in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with a 57-run innings in his opening game, completing three successive fifties in World Cup matches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Sanju Samson achieve in the T20 World Cup Final?

Sanju Samson scored a half-century in the T20 World Cup Final, marking his third consecutive 50+ score in the tournament.

How many players have scored three consecutive 50+ scores in T20 World Cups?

Only seven batters have achieved this rare milestone in T20 World Cup history.

Who are the other Indian players to score three consecutive 50+ scores in a T20 World Cup?

Besides Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other Indian players who have achieved this feat.

What were Sanju Samson's scores leading up to the final?

Sanju Samson scored 97 against West Indies and 89 against England in the previous matches of the T20 World Cup.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
