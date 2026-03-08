Abhishek Sharma Breaks 3 Major Records With Fastest Fifty In IND-NZ T20 WC Final

Abhishek Sharma Fastest Fifty In IND vs NZ T20 WC Final: Abhishek Sharma delivered a sensational performance in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand national cricket team, rewriting several records with his explosive knock. The Indian opener scored 52 runs from just 21 balls, reaching his half-century in only 18 deliveries. His innings included six boundaries and three sixes before he was eventually dismissed for 52.

Three major records Abhishek Sharma broke in IND vs NZ T20 WC final:

Fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final

Abhishek Sharma brought up his half-century in just 18 balls, setting a new record for the quickest fifty in a T20 World Cup final. He surpassed the previous mark held by Heinrich Klaasen, who had scored a 23-ball fifty against the India national cricket team in the 2024 final.

Highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history

Opening alongside Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma helped India race to 92 runs in the first six overs against New Zealand. This became the highest powerplay total ever recorded in T20 World Cup history. Earlier, West Indies national cricket team had also reached 92 in a World Cup powerplay, but they had lost a wicket, whereas India achieved the milestone without losing any.

Second-fastest fifty for India in T20 World Cups

Abhishek Sharma's 18-ball half-century also ranks as the joint second-fastest for India in T20 World Cup history. The record for the quickest Indian fifty in the tournament still belongs to Yuvraj Singh, who famously reached the milestone in just 12 balls. Abhishek has now matched KL Rahul, who had also scored an 18-ball fifty in a previous edition of the tournament.

Latest update from IND vs NZ T20 WC Final

India are cruising at 198/1 in 14.4 overs, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan firmly in control at the crease. Kishan has already brought up a rapid half-century off just 23 balls, while Samson is in destructive form and closing in on a century against New Zealand.