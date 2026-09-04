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English NewsSportsCricketMohsin Naqvi Names 'India' While Explaining Pakistan's Poor Form, Statement Goes Viral

Mohsin Naqvi Names 'India' While Explaining Pakistan's Poor Form, Statement Goes Viral

Naqvi referred to recent unexpected results involving some of the world's leading cricket teams while defending Pakistan.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

Mohsin Naqvi has faced considerable criticism over his tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, with questions frequently raised about the direction of Pakistan cricket under his leadership. The scrutiny has intensified during the team's ongoing Test tour of England, where Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in the series.

The team's poor performances have prompted the PCB to send seven players and two members of the coaching staff back to Pakistan midway through the tour. With Pakistan's struggles once again under the spotlight, Naqvi has defended the team's progress by pointing to India's occasional defeats as an example.

‘India Lost To Ireland Too’

Speaking to the media in London, Naqvi referred to recent unexpected results involving some of the world's leading cricket teams while defending Pakistan.

“South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Did cricket come to an end after that?” Naqvi said.

He also insisted that the PCB would continue to make changes based on the team's requirements and would call up players whenever necessary.

“If a player isn't performing well, what can we do? Every match and series is important to us,” the PCB chief added.

Pakistan's struggles in Test cricket, however, remain a major concern. The team has slipped to eighth in the Test rankings and is currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings. The ongoing series defeat against England has further highlighted the problems facing the side in the longest format.

Naqvi Highlights White-Ball Improvement

While acknowledging the criticism surrounding Pakistan cricket, Naqvi highlighted the team's progress in limited-overs cricket.

He pointed out that Pakistan have climbed from eighth to fifth in the ODI rankings and claimed that the team has won four of its last six ODI series.

“We were previously ranked eighth in ODIs, but now we are at number five. We have played six ODI series and won four of them; yet, people say Pakistan cricket is being ruined?” Naqvi said.

He further claimed that Pakistan's success rate had improved significantly, rising from 24% to 73%.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in ODIs and sixth in T20Is. Naqvi stressed that building a competitive international side takes time and cannot happen overnight.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Mohsin Naqvi India VS Pakistan PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test
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