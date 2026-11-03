While playing a friendly cricket game in Antigua, UK PM Andy Burnham lost his footing and fell while attempting to complete a run. A video of the incident went viral online.
WATCH: UK Prime Minister Falls Mid-Pitch While Playing Cricket, Gets Back Up To Continue Batting
A cricket outing in Antigua and Barbuda took an amusing turn for UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham when an attempt to steal a quick single ended in an unexpected fall.
- UK PM Andy Burnham slipped during a friendly cricket match.
- He quickly recovered, continuing to play in good humor.
- Burnham joked about his running, then continued batting.
Andy Burnham Falls Playing Cricket: A friendly game of cricket turned into an unexpected funny moment for United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda. A video showing the British leader losing his footing while attempting a run has gone viral on social media, giving viewers a light-hearted glimpse of his time on the cricket field. Burnham was in the Caribbean nation ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
Burnham Slips While Trying To Complete A Run
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham falls over while playing cricket in Antigua in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/GfOhL8lUan— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 2, 2026
The incident unfolded as Burnham tried to make it safely to the other end of the pitch.
Having set off for a quick single, he soon realised that completing the run would be difficult.
He attempted to change direction and return to his end, but lost his balance in the process.
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The Prime Minister fell onto the pitch. The unexpected fall drew reactions from spectators and cameramen present at the ground.
Rather than allowing the mishap to spoil the occasion, Burnham quickly got back up and appeared to take the incident in good humour.
UK PM Gets Back To Batting After The Fall
The tumble did not bring his participation to an end. Burnham returned to the crease and continued batting, showing that the awkward moment had not put him off the game.
He made light of the mishap, admitting:
"My running between the wickets needs a bit of work."
He went on to play a few more shots before taking a more cautious approach while running between the wickets.
Burnham's cricket outing included an interaction with young players from the island and the founder of Bat For A Chance, a charity that has supported the local community by donating cricket equipment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during his visit to Antigua?
How did Andy Burnham react to his fall on the cricket pitch?
He quickly got back up and took the incident in good humor, admitting his
Why was Prime Minister Burnham in Antigua and Barbuda?
He was visiting the Caribbean nation ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. His cricket outing was part of his visit.
Did the fall end Prime Minister Burnham's cricket participation?
No, the tumble did not end his participation. He returned to the crease and continued batting, even playing a few more shots.
Who did Andy Burnham interact with during his cricket outing?
He interacted with young players from the island and the founder of Bat For A Chance, a charity that has supported the local community by donating cricket equipment.