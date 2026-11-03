Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK PM Andy Burnham slipped during a friendly cricket match.

He quickly recovered, continuing to play in good humor.

Burnham joked about his running, then continued batting.

Andy Burnham Falls Playing Cricket: A friendly game of cricket turned into an unexpected funny moment for United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda. A video showing the British leader losing his footing while attempting a run has gone viral on social media, giving viewers a light-hearted glimpse of his time on the cricket field. Burnham was in the Caribbean nation ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Burnham Slips While Trying To Complete A Run

🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham falls over while playing cricket in Antigua in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/GfOhL8lUan November 2, 2026

The incident unfolded as Burnham tried to make it safely to the other end of the pitch.

Having set off for a quick single, he soon realised that completing the run would be difficult.

He attempted to change direction and return to his end, but lost his balance in the process.

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The Prime Minister fell onto the pitch. The unexpected fall drew reactions from spectators and cameramen present at the ground.

Rather than allowing the mishap to spoil the occasion, Burnham quickly got back up and appeared to take the incident in good humour.

UK PM Gets Back To Batting After The Fall

The tumble did not bring his participation to an end. Burnham returned to the crease and continued batting, showing that the awkward moment had not put him off the game.

He made light of the mishap, admitting:

"My running between the wickets needs a bit of work."

He went on to play a few more shots before taking a more cautious approach while running between the wickets.

Burnham's cricket outing included an interaction with young players from the island and the founder of Bat For A Chance, a charity that has supported the local community by donating cricket equipment.