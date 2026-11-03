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English NewsSportsCricketNot Kohli, Rohit Or Gill: Mitchell Santner Reveals Which Indian He Hates Facing The Most

Not Kohli, Rohit Or Gill: Mitchell Santner Reveals Which Indian He Hates Facing The Most

Gill and Santner traded playful picks in a quick-fire exchange, but India's bowling depth could emerge as a major talking point in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India begins five-match ODI series against New Zealand.
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, boosting Indian lineup.
  • Santner names Arshdeep as toughest; Gill picks Santner.

India will begin their five-match ODI assignment against New Zealand on Wednesday, looking to carry the momentum from their 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the spotlight and Shubman Gill entrusted with captaincy, the opening encounter promises plenty of talking points. Before the action gets underway, Gill and his New Zealand counterpart, Mitchell Santner shared a light-hearted moment during a quick-fire interaction.

One of the questions put to both captains was about an opposition player they would least enjoy facing.

Santner Hates Facing Arshdeep The Most

When asked which Indian cricketer does Mithcell Santner hated facing the most, fans would have either guessed Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli or even Shubman Gill.

However, the Kiwi all-rounder revealed that this player was fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. 

Read More: India's Worrying ODI Record In New Zealand Surfaces Ahead Of Series Opener

Shubman Gill was asked the same question, and his answer was his New Zealand counterpart.

Spotlight Back On Rohit-Kohli

Much of the attention surrounding India's ODI series will naturally centre on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The two senior batsmen remain major attractions as they take the field on another tour of the Southern Hemisphere.

Their presence, however, is only one part of the series narrative. India's bowling resources could prove a significant talking point, particularly with the team heading into the contest without its first-choice combination.

India's Poor New Zealand Record

India and New Zealand have met 123 times in men's ODIs, with India holding the overall edge with 63 wins against the Black Caps' 52.

Seven matches ended without a result, while one was tied.

However, India's record takes a hit when the contests are played in New Zealand.

Of the 45 ODIs played on Kiwi soil, India have won just 14, while the hosts have claimed 26 victories. One match ended in a tie, and four had no result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is captaining India in the ODI series against New Zealand?

Shubman Gill is leading the Indian team in the five-match ODI assignment against New Zealand. This series follows their 3-2 T20I victory.

Which Indian player does New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dislike facing the most?

Mitchell Santner stated that fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is the Indian player he least enjoys facing. Many expected him to name Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

What are India's main concerns regarding their bowling attack for the ODI series?

India is missing key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah (rested), Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Mohammed Siraj will have greater responsibility, leading an attack lacking ideal experience and depth.

Which New Zealand player does Shubman Gill least enjoy facing?

When asked the same question, Indian captain Shubman Gill revealed that he least enjoys facing his New Zealand counterpart, Mitchell Santner.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Santner Shubman Gill Arshdeep Singh IND Vs NZ ODIs
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