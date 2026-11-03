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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Worrying ODI Record In New Zealand Surfaces Ahead Of Series Opener

India's Worrying ODI Record In New Zealand Surfaces Ahead Of Series Opener

Shubman Gill-led India gear up to face New Zealand for an ODI series, but recent history on Kiwi soil raises big questions.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India holds 63-52 ODI advantage over New Zealand historically.
  • India's poor record in New Zealand: 14 wins, 26 losses.
  • India last won an ODI there in 2019.

IND vs NZ ODIs: India may have dominated large parts of the recent T20I series against New Zealand, but the hosts finished strongly by winning the fourth and fifth matches. The visitors secured the series 3-2, but the focus now shifts to the 50-over format, where the Men in Blue face a much tougher historical challenge. The five-match ODI series begins on Wednesday, November 4. While India will look to carry their T20I success into the new format, their record in New Zealand offers a reminder of how difficult conditions in the country have been for them.

India's ODI Record Against New Zealand

India and New Zealand have faced each other 123 times in men's ODIs.

India hold the overall advantage with 63 victories, compared to New Zealand's 52 wins. Seven matches ended without a result, while one contest was tied.

However, the numbers tell a very different story when the matches are played on New Zealand soil.

Read More: 'Fresh Produce': Santner Wants India's Fans, But Shubman Gill Wants What? 

India have featured in 45 ODIs in the country, winning only 14. The Black Caps have beaten India 26 times at home, while one match ended in a tie and four produced no result.

India Have Not Won An ODI In New Zealand Since 2019

India's last ODI victory on New Zealand soil came on February 3, 2019.

Batting first, the visitors posted 252 before dismissing the hosts for 217 to register a 35-run win.

That victory remains a significant marker, considering India's struggles on their subsequent visits. The team toured New Zealand in 2020 and 2022 but failed to win an ODI series on either occasion.

Two Tours, No ODI Series Victory

New Zealand handed India a 3-0 whitewash during the 2020 tour.

The 2022 visit offered little improvement in terms of results, as the hosts won the opening ODI, while the remaining two games were washed out.

India will now have another opportunity to improve that record in the upcoming five-match series. Ending the long wait for an ODI win in New Zealand will be one of the key challenges facing Gill's side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's overall ODI record against New Zealand?

India holds an overall advantage with 63 victories against New Zealand's 52 wins in 123 men's ODI encounters.

How has India performed in ODIs played in New Zealand?

India has a difficult record in New Zealand, winning only 14 out of 45 ODIs. The Black Caps have defeated India 26 times at home.

When was India's last ODI victory on New Zealand soil?

India's most recent ODI win in New Zealand was on February 3, 2019. They won that match by 35 runs.

How did India fare in their most recent ODI tours to New Zealand?

India faced a 3-0 whitewash in 2020 and lost the opening ODI in 2022, with the other two matches being washed out.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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