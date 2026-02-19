Mohammed Shami Career Stats Across Formats: Tests, ODIs & T20Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mohammad Shami Stats: Few fast bowlers in modern Indian cricket have shown combined skill, resilience and match-winning consistency quite like Mohammed Shami. Renowned for his seam position, ability to generate reverse swing, and lethal accuracy with the old ball, Shami has been a cornerstone of India’s pace attack across formats. Making his international debut in 2013, he quickly established himself as a strike bowler capable of breaking partnerships and delivering under pressure.

In Test cricket, Shami has played a pivotal role in India’s overseas successes, troubling top-order batters with late movement and relentless pace. In limited-overs formats, especially ODIs, he has repeatedly delivered in ICC tournaments, emerging as one of India’s most reliable wicket-takers on the global stage.

With that said, let's explore the complete statistics of Shami's illustrious career.

Mohammad Shami: Test, ODIs & T20Is Stats

Mohammad Shami has represented India in 64 Test matches so far, bowling in 122 innings, recording these stats:

Balls Bowled - 11,515

Runs Conceded - 6,346

Wickets - 229

Economy - 3.30

Speaking of white-ball cricket, Shami has played 108 One Day Internationals (ODIs) thus far, bowling in 107 innings. Here's a look at his 50-over record:

Balls Bowled - 5,326

Runs Conceded - 4,955

Wickets - 206

Economy - 5.58

In the shortest format, T20 Internationals, Shami has only played 25 matches for India, bowling in all of them. He has been a tad expensive in them as indicated by the economy.

Balls Bowled - 510

Runs Conceded - 761

Wickets - 27

Economy - 8.95

Shami has been an ICC World Cup Runner-Up in 2023, and won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Both tournaments were highly successful for him, adding to his impressive statistics.

Beyond numbers though, Mohammad Shami’s journey reflects determination and perseverance, overcoming injuries and setbacks to remain at the highest level. His impact across Tests, ODIs and T20Is cements his place among India’s premier fast bowlers of the modern era.

