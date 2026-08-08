Big Blow For India! Star Batter Ruled Out Of IND vs SL Test Series

Sai Sudharsan is set to miss India's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover fully from a foot injury, according to reports. The batter had been India's preferred choice at No. 3 in recent Tests, but his absence could open the door for Devdutt Padikkal, who strengthened his case with a century in the ongoing warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.

Sudharsan was initially included in India's squad for the Sri Lanka tour, although his participation was dependent on receiving medical clearance. He did not travel with the rest of the squad on August 4 and was expected to join the team in Colombo later.

However, reports now suggest that the 24-year-old will not be fit in time for either Test.

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"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury. The batter reportedly trained at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where he also took part in batting and fielding drills. However, he was unlikely to recover in time for the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15," a BCCI source told ANI.

Sudharsan's rehab in Bengaluru

Sudharsan has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but the medical team has reportedly advised him to continue his recovery rather than risk an early return.

The selectors are expected to announce a replacement for Sudharsan in the coming days.

Sai Sudharsan's last appearance for India came in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. He has so far featured in seven Tests, accumulating 383 runs, including three half-centuries. India will begin the Sri Lanka series with the first Test in Galle on August 15, while the second match is scheduled to take place in Colombo from August 23.