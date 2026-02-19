The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 due to outrage over attacks and murders of Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding their matches be shifted.
Bangladesh Cricketers Wanted To Play T20 World Cup, Ex-ACC CEO Makes Startling Claim
Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup withdrawal takes a dramatic twist as fresh claims emerge about player consent and a controversial board decision.
Bangaldesh T20 World Cup Row: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to send its team to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the co-host nation, a decision that ultimately led to Scotland being brought in as their replacement for the tournament. However, former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO, Ashraful Haque, has made a startling claim that while the board refused travel, the players wanted to compete. Bangladesh was scheduled to play all its group stage games in India, three in Kolkata, and one in Mumbai.
Speaking with RevSportz, Haque criticised Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul for what he described as a series of reversals regarding the team’s stance on the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh Cricketers Not Consulted
The ex-ACC CEO has alleged that responsibility was unfairly shifted onto both the players and the BCB.
In his account, Bangladesh cricketers had been willing to travel to India for the showpiece tournament, yet they were not brought into discussions before the decision was finalised.
"Initially, he (Asif Nazrul) claimed it was the players’ decision, then reversed his stance, calling it a government decision due to pressure from players. I have spoken with the players; they all wanted to participate. The president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, a talented and promising individual in game development, was naive in terms of international cricket administration."
Why Did BCB Boycott T20 World Cup?
Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad following outrage in India over attacks and murders of Hindus in Bangladesh.
BCB protested this by refused to travel to their neighbouring country for the T20 World Cup, and demanded all their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka (co-hosts).
ICC refused while attempting a resolution, but the matter ultimately led to Bangladesh being removed from the tournament, as their board refused to move from their stance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Bangladesh decline to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Were the Bangladesh players consulted about the T20 World Cup decision?
According to former ACC CEO Ashraful Haque, the Bangladesh cricketers were not consulted before the decision to not travel to India was finalized.
Who replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Scotland was brought in as Bangladesh's replacement for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh declined to participate.
What was Bangladesh's proposed alternative for their T20 World Cup matches?
The BCB demanded that all their group stage matches, originally scheduled in India, be shifted to Sri Lanka, another co-host nation.