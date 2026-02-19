Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Cricketers Wanted To Play T20 World Cup, Ex-ACC CEO Makes Startling Claim

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup withdrawal takes a dramatic twist as fresh claims emerge about player consent and a controversial board decision.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangaldesh T20 World Cup Row: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to send its team to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the co-host nation, a decision that ultimately led to Scotland being brought in as their replacement for the tournament. However, former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO, Ashraful Haque, has made a startling claim that while the board refused travel, the players wanted to compete. Bangladesh was scheduled to play all its group stage games in India, three in Kolkata, and one in Mumbai.

Speaking with RevSportz, Haque criticised Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul for what he described as a series of reversals regarding the team’s stance on the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricketers Not Consulted

The ex-ACC CEO has alleged that responsibility was unfairly shifted onto both the players and the BCB.

In his account, Bangladesh cricketers had been willing to travel to India for the showpiece tournament, yet they were not brought into discussions before the decision was finalised.

"Initially, he (Asif Nazrul) claimed it was the players’ decision, then reversed his stance, calling it a government decision due to pressure from players. I have spoken with the players; they all wanted to participate. The president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, a talented and promising individual in game development, was naive in terms of international cricket administration."

Why Did BCB Boycott T20 World Cup?

Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad following outrage in India over attacks and murders of Hindus in Bangladesh.

BCB protested this by refused to travel to their neighbouring country for the T20 World Cup, and demanded all their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka (co-hosts).

ICC refused while attempting a resolution, but the matter ultimately led to Bangladesh being removed from the tournament, as their board refused to move from their stance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Embed widget