Irfan Pathan Reacts To Babar Azam Controversy With Explosive Remarks

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has accused sections of Pakistani media of spreading misinformation after a manipulated video falsely claimed that Babar Azam had refused to give him an interview. Pathan said fabricated stories and online trolling have become a regular occurrence, adding that he cannot respond to every false claim circulating on social media.

Irfan Pathan calls out fake video

Speaking during a discussion on a show, Pathan revealed that an AI-edited video was widely shared, making it appear as though he had approached Babar Azam for an interview and was turned down. According to the viral claim, Babar allegedly refused because Pathan had spoken against Pakistan.

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Recalling the incident, Pathan said fake videos and edited images are now commonplace. He added that if he reacted to every misleading post on social media, it would become impossible to focus on his life and work.

What actually happened?

Irfan Pathan clarified that the person seen attempting to interview Babar in the original footage was a young reporter from Bangladesh, not him.

The reporter, who was covering the event for the first time, was reportedly denied an interview by Babar Azam. Pathan said someone later used AI and image-editing tools to replace the reporter's face with his own, creating a false narrative that quickly went viral and misled millions of viewers.

Pathan's post-retirement journey

Irfan Pathan last represented India in October 2012 before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2020. Since then, he has featured in veterans' tournaments such as the World Championship of Legends and Legends League Cricket. He has also established himself as a cricket commentator, presenter and academy owner while remaining actively involved in the sport.