Mohammad Amir’s IPL Dream: Here’s What He Said After Citizenship Switch

Pakistan's veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir has finally cleared the air regarding the intense, long-running speculation about his potential participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following reports that the left-arm pacer is on the verge of obtaining official British citizenship through his marriage to a UK national, cricket fans worldwide have been buzzing with questions. Because Pakistani players are barred from the IPL due to geopolitical tensions, many wondered if a British passport would serve as Amir's golden ticket into the world's richest cricket league, mirroring the path taken by former Pakistan international Azhar Mahmood.

The Verdict

In a direct and candid interview, Amir completely put the rumors to rest, stating that playing in the IPL is not part of his future plans or checklist. He emphasized that his primary focus remains entirely on international cricket and representing Pakistan. Having made a high-profile U-turn on his retirement to anchor the national team’s pace battery, he reiterated that his loyalty lies with the green jersey.

"I have no intention of playing in the IPL, and representing England is also not in my plans for the foreseeable future," said Mohammad Amir in a statement.

The 34-year-old speedster clarified that obtaining British citizenship is a personal family milestone rather than a calculated, back-door strategy to enter IPL auction pool.

This statement stands in contrast to what Amir had said earlier. In 2025, he told Geo News that if the Indian Premier League ever coincided with the Pakistan Super League - as has been the case since 2025 - he would choose to prioritise the IPL.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely play in the IPL. I’m saying this openly. But if I don’t get a chance, then I will play in the PSL. By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL," he had said.

"Azhar Mahmood Precedent" Explained

The massive wave of speculation surrounding Amir stemmed from a unique historical precedent set by former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood.

In the early years of the IPL, Mahmood successfully bypassed the tournament's strict restrictions on Pakistani cricketers.

Because Mahmood had acquired an official British passport and registered himself as an English player, he legally entered the IPL auction. He went on to have highly successful stints with both the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the Kolkata Knight Riders.