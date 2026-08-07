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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: MI Star Turns 'Superman' With Jaw-Dropping Boundary Catch!

WATCH: MI Star Turns 'Superman' With Jaw-Dropping Boundary Catch!

MI London star Will Jacks pulled off a miraculous one-handed boundary catch in The Hundred 2026, helping his side secure a thrilling 4-wicket victory over London Spirit.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His heroics dismissed batter, securing team's crucial victory.

English all-rounder and Mumbai Indians star Will Jacks produced one of the most memorable moments in recent cricket history during a high-stakes match in The Hundred 2026. Renowned globally for his explosive power-hitting and handy off-spin, Jacks proved that his athletic ability in the field is equally world-class.

Facing a towering hit on the ropes, he executed an extraordinary one-handed acrobatic boundary catch that immediately went viral across social media and had fans and commentators comparing him to 'Superman'.

ALSO READ: Women's T20 Asia Cup Schedule Announced: IND vs PAK Date Revealed

Unbelievable Boundary Effort

During the fiercely contested London clash in The Hundred 2026, the opposition batter struck a powerful lofted shot that seemed destined to clear the ropes for a clear six. Standing right at the boundary rope, Will Jacks tracked the trajectory of the ball perfectly. Sprinting to his right, he leaped full-length into the air, outstretched his right hand, and plucked the ball out of thin air just inches before it crossed the boundary line.

To make the piece of fielding even more remarkable, Jacks maintained incredible core strength to ensure his feet did not touch the boundary rope upon landing, successfully completing a clean, legal catch.

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Impact On Match Outcome

Beyond the aesthetic brilliance, Jacks' fielding heroics proved to be a major turning point in the game. By dismissing a set batter at a critical juncture, he halted the opposition's scoring momentum when the match hung firmly in the balance. The crucial breakthrough gave his side the upper hand, helping seal a thrilling victory.

Furthermore, it reaffirmed why franchise teams like the Mumbai Indians value Will Jacks so highly as a complete, three-dimensional match-winner on the world stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of Will Jacks' catch on the match outcome?

The catch was a major turning point in the game, dismissing a set batter and halting the opposition's scoring momentum. It helped his side seal a thrilling victory, reaffirming his value as a match-winner.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians Will Jacks Will Jacks Catch
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