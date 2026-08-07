WATCH: MI Star Turns 'Superman' With Jaw-Dropping Boundary Catch!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His heroics dismissed batter, securing team's crucial victory.

English all-rounder and Mumbai Indians star Will Jacks produced one of the most memorable moments in recent cricket history during a high-stakes match in The Hundred 2026. Renowned globally for his explosive power-hitting and handy off-spin, Jacks proved that his athletic ability in the field is equally world-class.

Facing a towering hit on the ropes, he executed an extraordinary one-handed acrobatic boundary catch that immediately went viral across social media and had fans and commentators comparing him to 'Superman'.

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Unbelievable Boundary Effort

During the fiercely contested London clash in The Hundred 2026, the opposition batter struck a powerful lofted shot that seemed destined to clear the ropes for a clear six. Standing right at the boundary rope, Will Jacks tracked the trajectory of the ball perfectly. Sprinting to his right, he leaped full-length into the air, outstretched his right hand, and plucked the ball out of thin air just inches before it crossed the boundary line.

To make the piece of fielding even more remarkable, Jacks maintained incredible core strength to ensure his feet did not touch the boundary rope upon landing, successfully completing a clean, legal catch.

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Will Jacks, that is incredible 🤌



Watch #TheHundred on Sky Sports Cricket or Youtube 🎬#RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/nshTNJCy6g — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2026

Impact On Match Outcome

Beyond the aesthetic brilliance, Jacks' fielding heroics proved to be a major turning point in the game. By dismissing a set batter at a critical juncture, he halted the opposition's scoring momentum when the match hung firmly in the balance. The crucial breakthrough gave his side the upper hand, helping seal a thrilling victory.

Furthermore, it reaffirmed why franchise teams like the Mumbai Indians value Will Jacks so highly as a complete, three-dimensional match-winner on the world stage.