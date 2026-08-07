Suryakumar Yadav Set To Leave MI; Hardik Pandya's Next Franchise In Focus: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RevSportz report claims Suryakumar Yadav leaving Mumbai Indians.

No official confirmation yet from player or franchise.

Yadav's disappointing IPL 2026 season fuels exit speculation.

Hardik Pandya also linked with KKR exit rumor.

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav could be heading towards the end of his long association with Mumbai Indians (MI), according to claims made in a RevSportz Hindi YouTube video. The discussion suggested that the star batter is likely to leave the five-time IPL champions ahead of the 2027 season, although no official confirmation has been made by either the franchise or the player.

The development comes amid growing speculation over major changes within the Mumbai Indians camp following another disappointing IPL campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav Will Leave Mumbai Indians

During a one-hour YouTube show, RevSportz Hindi journalist Subhayan Chakrabarty claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is "leaving MI" ahead of IPL 2027.

However, the report added that an immediate trade may not happen, with Mumbai Indians and other franchises still evaluating their options before the new season.

According to the journalist, Suryakumar is not keen on joining Lucknow Super Giants despite earlier speculation linking him with the franchise. The report also claimed there has not been any significant interest from other teams at this stage.

"Suryakumar Yadav is leaving MI. But immediately, a trade is unlikely to happen as the Kolkata Knight Riders are trying for a Hardik Pandya deal. Suryakumar himself doesn't want to join LSG, as I came to know, and there was no other significant interest from other franchises as well. But one thing is clear: Suryakumar is leaving MI," Chakrabarty said.

Poor IPL 2026 Season Fuels Speculation

The report comes after a difficult IPL 2026 campaign for both Mumbai Indians and Suryakumar Yadav.

The India captain struggled to replicate his performances from the previous season. After scoring 717 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 65.18, including five half-centuries, Suryakumar managed just two fifties in 13 matches during IPL 2026, averaging 20.76.

Despite leading India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 title, his franchise form remained below expectations throughout the tournament.

Hardik Pandya Also Linked With Exit

Suryakumar is not the only Mumbai Indians player whose future has been questioned. The same RevSportz Hindi report claimed MI captain Hardik Pandya could also leave the franchise, with Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly exploring a move for the all-rounder ahead of IPL 2027.

Mumbai Indians endured one of their worst IPL seasons in 2026, finishing ninth in the 10-team standings with only four wins from 14 matches.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Neither Mumbai Indians nor Suryakumar Yadav has commented on the report.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Suryakumar's departure, any trade agreement, or his next IPL destination. The claims remain based on the RevSportz Hindi report, with more clarity expected as IPL 2027 preparations gather pace.