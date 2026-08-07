BCCI Gets Tough On Team India; New Fitness Rule Introduced

BCCI has tightened its fitness standards for Indian cricketers, introducing a more demanding assessment process for national team selection. The move comes after concerns over players' fitness levels, which came under scrutiny during the tours of England and Ireland, where India struggled with fielding lapses, including several dropped catches.

Under the revised policy, players will now have to clear two fitness assessments instead of one. Along with the Bronco Test, they must also complete a 2-kilometre timed run. The decision follows reports of growing concern within the board over recurring injuries and declining fitness standards.

2-km run now compulsory

As part of the new protocol, players must complete a 2-kilometre run within the prescribed time limit. BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) has reportedly set the benchmark at 9 to 10 minutes, with players expected to finish the run in under 10 minutes to meet the required standard.

Tougher Bronco Test criteria

The Bronco Test, introduced by strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, remains a key part of the fitness evaluation. The drill requires players to complete repeated shuttle runs over a 60-metre course, covering a total distance of 1,200 metres without any breaks.

The qualifying time has now been made more stringent. While the earlier benchmark was six minutes, players must now complete the test in 5 minutes 15 seconds to 5 minutes 20 seconds. To make the assessment even more demanding, the mandatory 2-km run must be completed immediately after the Bronco Test.

Why has BCCI tightened rules?

According to reports, the board decided to adopt stricter standards after concerns were raised over inconsistent fitness evaluations. It was alleged that some players had previously been cleared despite not meeting ideal fitness levels.

Reports also claimed that Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana received fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence while still working their way back to full fitness. Rana, whose weight reportedly touched 97 kg, has now been asked to maintain it below 96 kg under the revised guidelines.