Sri Lanka Suffers Double Injury Blow As Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Ruled Out vs India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kusal Mendis misses entire India Test series due to hamstring injury.

Pathum Nissanka ruled out of first Test, availability for second uncertain.

Sri Lanka faces significant disadvantage without two key batters.

Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback ahead of the two-match Test series against India, with Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the opening Test and Kusal Mendis confirmed to miss the entire series due to injury. The twin blows leave the hosts without two of their most experienced batters just days before the series begins on August 15.

Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of Entire Test Series

Kusal Mendis has officially been ruled out of the entire two-match Test series after failing to recover from a right hamstring injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026.

Sri Lanka Cricket had earlier confirmed that Mendis picked up the injury while representing Colombo Kaps against Kandy Royals at the SSC in Colombo on July 19. Despite undergoing rehabilitation, the wicketkeeper-batter has not recovered in time for the series.

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His absence is a significant blow to Sri Lanka's middle order and removes one of the team's most experienced players from the squad.

Pathum Nissanka To Miss First Test

Sri Lanka have also been dealt another setback with Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the first Test against India due to injury.

His availability for the second Test remains uncertain, leaving Sri Lanka with further selection concerns ahead of the series.

Sri Lankan sports journalist Nibraz Ramzan confirmed the update on X.

"Kusal Mendis ruled out of the test series against India due to an injury, and it is confirmed that Pathum Nissanka is out of the selection for the first test also due to an injury."

WATCH POST

Breaking- Kusal Mendis ruled out of the test series against India due to an injury and it is been confirmed that Pathum Nissanka is out of the selection for the first test also due to an injury. #slvind pic.twitter.com/bEQ8IvgiYl — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 7, 2026

India Receive Timely Boost

The injuries hand India a significant advantage before the opening Test in Galle.

Both Nissanka and Mendis have been key contributors to Sri Lanka's batting line-up in recent years, and their absence will force the hosts to reshuffle their combination against a strong Indian bowling attack.

India and Sri Lanka begin the two-match Test series on August 15, with the second Test scheduled to start on August 23.