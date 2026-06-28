WATCH: Hat-Trick & Last-Ball Six Scripts Stunning MLC Finish

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Washington Freedom chased 185 after Owen's strong batting start.

Akeal Hosein's hat-trick dramatically swung the match's final over.

Nikhil Chaudhary secured victory with a sensational final-ball six.

MLC 2026 Last Over Drama: If anyone thought they had seen every possible finish in a T20 match, Major League Cricket 2026 produced something extraordinary. Washington Freedom snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in breathtaking fashion after a dramatic final over featured both a hat-trick and a match-winning six off the very last ball. With just six runs needed from the final over, Texas Super Kings appeared to have one hand on victory after spinner Akeal Hosein produced three wickets in three balls.

However, cricket had one final twist left, as Nikhil Chaudhary kept his composure before launching the final delivery over the ropes to complete an unforgettable one-wicket win. Check it out:

YOU CAN'T ASK FOR A BETTER MATCH ENDING ‼️ Things looked bleak for the Washington Freedom after Akeal Hosein got the first hat trick in MLC history, but rookie Nikhil Chaudhary proved his mettled and took WF over the line for a last-ball thriller win—and all on his debut. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/er8Qp3zoPe — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 28, 2026

Hat-Trick Turns The Match Upside Down

Washington Freedom entered the last over needing only six runs with four wickets still in hand, seemingly in complete control of the chase.

Hosein immediately changed the mood with a dot ball before dismissing Marco Jansen, Amila Aponso and Asif Mehmood off consecutive deliveries to claim a sensational hat-trick. In the space of four balls, Freedom had gone from overwhelming favourites to staring at defeat.

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Throughout the chaos, Chaudhary remained stranded at the non-striker's end, watching wicket after wicket tumble.

With five runs required from the final delivery, all the pressure rested on his shoulders.

Instead of settling for a tie, Chaudhary cleared the midwicket boundary with a towering strike to seal one of the most dramatic victories of the tournament.

Freedom Recover After Nervy Finish

The incredible finale almost overshadowed how comfortably Washington Freedom had looked for most of the chase.

Openers Mitchell Owen and Steven Smith laid the perfect platform by adding 91 runs in only 7.5 overs. Owen dominated the bowling attack with a blistering 77 off just 35 deliveries, putting Freedom firmly in control.

Even after Owen departed in the 12th over, the equation remained favourable, with 66 runs required from the final 51 balls and seven wickets still available.

However, regular wickets prevented Freedom from cruising home, allowing Texas Super Kings to fight their way back into the contest and eventually setting up the astonishing final over.

Earlier in the evening, Texas Super Kings recovered from an early setback after losing Faf du Plessis cheaply. Rilee Rossouw and Saiteja Mukkamalla steadied the innings before Wiaan Mulder and Donovan Ferreira transformed the finish.

The pair added an unbeaten 75 runs from only 31 deliveries, including a remarkable 56 runs from the final three overs, lifting Texas to a competitive total of 185.

It still wasn't enough. Thanks to Chaudhary's nerves of steel after Hosein's remarkable hat-trick, Washington Freedom walked away with one of the most unforgettable wins in Major League Cricket history.