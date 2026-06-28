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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Hat-Trick & Last-Ball Six Scripts Stunning MLC Finish

WATCH: Hat-Trick & Last-Ball Six Scripts Stunning MLC Finish

A hat-trick in the final over looked enough to seal victory before a stunning last-ball six flipped the result in one of MLC 2026's most dramatic finishes.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Washington Freedom chased 185 after Owen's strong batting start.
  • Akeal Hosein's hat-trick dramatically swung the match's final over.
  • Nikhil Chaudhary secured victory with a sensational final-ball six.

MLC 2026 Last Over Drama: If anyone thought they had seen every possible finish in a T20 match, Major League Cricket 2026 produced something extraordinary. Washington Freedom snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in breathtaking fashion after a dramatic final over featured both a hat-trick and a match-winning six off the very last ball. With just six runs needed from the final over, Texas Super Kings appeared to have one hand on victory after spinner Akeal Hosein produced three wickets in three balls. 

However, cricket had one final twist left, as Nikhil Chaudhary kept his composure before launching the final delivery over the ropes to complete an unforgettable one-wicket win. Check it out:

Hat-Trick Turns The Match Upside Down

Washington Freedom entered the last over needing only six runs with four wickets still in hand, seemingly in complete control of the chase.

Hosein immediately changed the mood with a dot ball before dismissing Marco Jansen, Amila Aponso and Asif Mehmood off consecutive deliveries to claim a sensational hat-trick. In the space of four balls, Freedom had gone from overwhelming favourites to staring at defeat.

Also Check: How Harmanpreet Kaur's India Can Qualify For Women's T20 World Cup SemiFinals

Throughout the chaos, Chaudhary remained stranded at the non-striker's end, watching wicket after wicket tumble.

With five runs required from the final delivery, all the pressure rested on his shoulders.

Instead of settling for a tie, Chaudhary cleared the midwicket boundary with a towering strike to seal one of the most dramatic victories of the tournament.

Freedom Recover After Nervy Finish

The incredible finale almost overshadowed how comfortably Washington Freedom had looked for most of the chase.

Openers Mitchell Owen and Steven Smith laid the perfect platform by adding 91 runs in only 7.5 overs. Owen dominated the bowling attack with a blistering 77 off just 35 deliveries, putting Freedom firmly in control.

Even after Owen departed in the 12th over, the equation remained favourable, with 66 runs required from the final 51 balls and seven wickets still available.

However, regular wickets prevented Freedom from cruising home, allowing Texas Super Kings to fight their way back into the contest and eventually setting up the astonishing final over.

Earlier in the evening, Texas Super Kings recovered from an early setback after losing Faf du Plessis cheaply. Rilee Rossouw and Saiteja Mukkamalla steadied the innings before Wiaan Mulder and Donovan Ferreira transformed the finish.

The pair added an unbeaten 75 runs from only 31 deliveries, including a remarkable 56 runs from the final three overs, lifting Texas to a competitive total of 185.

It still wasn't enough. Thanks to Chaudhary's nerves of steel after Hosein's remarkable hat-trick, Washington Freedom walked away with one of the most unforgettable wins in Major League Cricket history.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final outcome of the MLC 2026 match between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings?

Washington Freedom secured an unforgettable one-wicket victory against Texas Super Kings. They snatched the win on the very last ball after a dramatic final over.

What dramatic events unfolded in the final over of the match?

Akeal Hosein took the first hat-trick in MLC history for Texas Super Kings, dismissing three batsmen. However, Nikhil Chaudhary then hit a match-winning six off the final delivery for Washington Freedom.

Who was the hero for Washington Freedom in the final moments?

Rookie Nikhil Chaudhary proved his mettle by hitting a towering six off the last ball. This sealed the victory for Washington Freedom on his debut.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faf Du Plessis Akeal Hosein Nikhil Chaudhary MLC 2026
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