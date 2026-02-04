Massive ICC Rankings Shake-Up! Ishan Kishan Soars After IND vs NZ Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has delivered a timely statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and the impact of his performances is now clearly reflected in the latest ICC T20 batting rankings.

After a series of aggressive outings against New Zealand, Kishan has been handsomely rewarded, registering one of the biggest jumps in the updated rankings.

Meanwhile, India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate the charts at the very top, while Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has slipped a couple of spots.

Ishan Kishan’s Big ICC Rankings Leap

India’s final T20I assignment before the World Cup came against New Zealand, and Ishan Kishan made the most of his opportunity.

Featuring in four matches of the five-game series, the left-hander produced scores of 8, 76, 28 and 103, showcasing both explosiveness and adaptability.

Those performances not only strengthened India’s batting depth heading into the World Cup but also marked a strong personal comeback for Kishan, who had been out of the national T20 setup for close to two years.

His century in the series stood out as a reminder of his ability to change games single-handedly at the top of the order.

As a result of that series, Kishan has surged 32 places in the ICC T20 batting rankings, climbing from 64th to 32nd. He now holds a rating of 584, underlining just how quickly fortunes can change in the shortest format.

Abhishek Maintains Summit

The sharp rise after a single series puts Kishan firmly back on the radar, and with consistent performances, a push into the top 10, or even the top five, is no longer out of reach.

At the summit though, Abhishek Sharma remains unchallenged. The left-handed opener continues to occupy the No.1 position with an impressive rating of 917.

His consistency against New Zealand further cemented his status, with key knocks of 84 in the first T20I, 68 not out in the third, and a steady 30 in the series finale. He also remained unbeaten in two other matches, highlighting his reliability at the top.