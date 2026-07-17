Lord's ODI Could Be Rohit Sharma's Final Match In India Colours

Rohit Sharma is reportedly preparing to bid farewell to One Day International (ODI) cricket. As per Indian Express, the upcoming third ODI against England at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19, is expected to be the legendary opener's final appearance in the 50-over format for India.

According to the report, the selectors, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, held discussions with Rohit last week regarding his future.

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The management is believed to be focusing on the next generation of players, with youngsters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to receive greater opportunities. Report further claim that the selectors do not see Rohit featuring in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court,” a source in the Indian board told Indian Express.

Rohit Sharma's recent form has been under scrutiny, with the veteran opener scoring just 26 off 47 balls in the Cardiff ODI.

According to the report, Rohit Sharma held discussions with several BCCI officials during the England tour and was reportedly disappointed with the decision. The selection committee had already replaced him as India's ODI captain last year, appointing Shubman Gill in his place.

Report further suggest that the selectors, in consultation with the team management, are now focused on building for the future by giving younger players greater opportunities.

Rohit Sharma had already stepped away from two international formats before this. He announced his T20I retirement on June 29, 2024, shortly after captaining India to the T20 World Cup title, and later retired from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, revealing the decision through an Instagram post ahead of India's tour of England.