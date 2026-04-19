Kevin Pietersen Counters Lalit Modi’s ‘The Hundred Will Die’ Claim With Bold Prediction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi predicts The Hundred cricket league's demise within three years.

Modi cites financial models and advertising revenue as key concerns.

Kevin Pietersen counters, foreseeing The Hundred evolving into T20 format.

Kevin Pietersen On Lalit Modi's Remark: IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi made a strong claim about the England's The Hundred cricket league's longevity. Speaking in an interview with Michael Vaughan, he expressed serious doubts about the sustainability of the competition, predicting its downfall within a few years. His remarks quickly gained traction across the cricketing world, prompting an intriguing response from former England star Kevin Pietersen, who offered a completely different perspective on what lies ahead for the innovative 100-ball format.

Lalit Modi Doubts The Hundred’s Future

Lalit Modi did not hold back while analysing the structure of The Hundred, raising concerns about its financial model and long-term viability. He stressed that the league’s reliance on advertising revenue could prove to be a major stumbling block in the UK market.

"The Hundred will die in three years, I guarantee it. It won't survive beyond three or four years. The only reason money is being pumped into it right now is because it has no long-term future."

"It has just one advantage: the August window, which is a prime period. Beyond that, there is no clear vision. There is virtually no promotion or marketing behind the tournament. The broadcaster has no incentive to promote it, there is no money flowing back into the game, and ultimately, team owners will look for returns on their investment. That return can only come through media rights - nothing else," he added.

Kevin Pietersen Fires Back

The Hundred won't die in 3yrs, it'll be a T20 comp within 3yrs. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 18, 2026

Responding to Modi’s bold take, Pietersen took to social media platform X and offered a contrasting prediction. Rather than agreeing with the idea of the tournament fading away, he suggested an evolution in format instead.

"The Hundred won't die in 3yrs, it'll be a T20 comp within 3yrs."

His statement indicates a shift from the tournament's unique model to a standard T20-styled competition like the IPL, BBL, and other leagues held across the globe.

What Is The Hundred

Launched in 2021, The Hundred introduced a fresh 100-ball-per-side format, aiming to attract new audiences to cricket. The competition includes both men’s and women’s tournaments, further expanding its appeal.

Earlier this year, the league conducted its first-ever auction, which saw intense bidding for several uncapped English players. The upcoming season is also set to feature teams backed by IPL franchises, including Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds.

With contrasting opinions from two prominent cricketing voices, the future of The Hundred continues to spark debate, adding intrigue ahead of its next edition.