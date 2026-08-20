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English NewsSportsCricketJoe Root Just 13 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Big Test Record

Joe Root Just 13 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Big Test Record

England's Joe Root needs just a few more runs against Pakistan to equal a big Sachin Tendulkar Test record and add another milestone to his remarkable career.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Root nears Tendulkar's 68 Test half-centuries needing 13 runs.
  • Currently holds 67 Test half-centuries, Tendulkar has 68.
  • Root is playing against Pakistan in a three-match Test series at home.

Joe Root Nears Sachin Tendulkar Record: Joe Root is closing in on another remarkable Test cricket milestone, with the England batter needing just 13 more runs to draw level with Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test half-centuries. Root remained unbeaten on 37 in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, leaving him within touching distance of a landmark that further underlines his extraordinary consistency in the format.

Root Closes In On Tendulkar’s Record

Sachin Tendulkar finished his legendary Test career with 200 matches and 329 innings, accumulating 15,921 runs.

Among his many records, the former India batter registered 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

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While Tendulkar remains the leading century-maker in Test cricket, his mark of 68 fifties is now under serious threat.

Root has steadily moved towards that figure during his prolific career.

The England star made his Test debut in 2012 and has since become one of the most reliable run-scorers in international cricket. His latest innings against Pakistan could bring him level with one of Tendulkar's long-standing records.

13 Runs For Root To Make History

Root currently has 67 Test half-centuries to his name. A score of 50 in the ongoing innings would therefore be enough to draw level with Tendulkar at 68.

With Root already unbeaten on 37, he requires only 13 additional runs to reach the milestone.

The achievement would put him alongside Tendulkar at the top of the list for most Test fifties, adding yet another statistical connection between two of the format's most prolific batters.

Root has also accumulated 41 Test centuries, demonstrating that his record is built on much more than frequent scores between 50 and 99.

Another Record Within Root’s Reach

Joe Root's numbers underline the longevity and consistency that have defined his career. Across 167 Test matches and 305 innings, he has scored 41 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

His ability to regularly produce substantial scores has allowed him to steadily chip away at records previously associated with some of the greatest batters in Test history.

The current innings against Pakistan could therefore become another significant chapter in Root's record-breaking career.

If he can add those remaining 13 runs, Root will not only complete another Test fifty but also equal Tendulkar's mark of 68 half-centuries.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record is Joe Root close to achieving?

Joe Root is nearing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most Test half-centuries. He needs only 13 more runs to draw level with Tendulkar's 68 fifties.

How many runs does Joe Root need to equal Sachin Tendulkar's Test half-century record?

Joe Root needs 13 more runs to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 68 Test half-centuries. He is currently unbeaten on 37 in the ongoing match.

How many Test half-centuries did Sachin Tendulkar achieve in his career?

Sachin Tendulkar registered 68 half-centuries during his legendary Test career. He also holds the record for most Test centuries with 51.

How many Test half-centuries does Joe Root currently have?

Joe Root currently has 67 Test half-centuries to his name. A score of 50 in his current innings would bring him level with Tendulkar.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar England Vs Pakistan Joe Root Test Records
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