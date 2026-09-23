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English NewsSportsCricketJoe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run

Joe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run

Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest to reach 23,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in 521 innings against Sri Lanka.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joe Root surpassed 23,000 international runs, second-fastest globally.
  • He achieved this in 521 innings, ahead of Tendulkar's 522.
  • He also recently surpassed Tendulkar's record for Test fifties.

Joe Root added another landmark to his remarkable international career on Tuesday, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest batter in history to reach 23,000 international runs. The England star achieved the feat during the opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham, requiring 521 international innings to reach the massive figure. Tendulkar had taken 522 innings to get there, meaning Root moved ahead of the India great by just one innings.

Joe Root Enters Elite 23,000-Run Club

The milestone made Joe Root only the eighth player in men’s international cricket to cross 23,000 runs and the first from England to achieve the mark.

He needed just three runs when he reached the landmark with a stylish wristy flick for a boundary, eventually making 44 from 52 deliveries as England posted 265 in the contest.

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Virat Kohli remains the fastest player to the landmark, reaching it in 490 innings.

Behind Kohli and Root on the fastest-to-23,000 list are Tendulkar, who needed 522 innings, and Ricky Ponting, who reached the figure in 544 innings.

Another Tendulkar Record Falls

Sachin Tendulkar has increasingly become a familiar name in Joe Root’s record-breaking journey in Test cricket.

Earlier this month, Root surpassed Tendulkar’s mark for the most half-centuries in Test history.

The England batsman now holds 69 Test fifties, moving one clear of Tendulkar’s previous record of 68.

Root’s latest milestone also moved him to 23,041 international runs, leaving him eighth on the all-time run-scoring chart. Rahul Dravid is seventh with 24,208 runs, meaning Root has another major Indian batting record-holder within sight.

Root Continues To Rewrite England’s Record Books

The 35-year-old’s consistency across formats has placed him among the most prolific run-scorers in international cricket.

His latest landmark came during a composed 44-run innings, even though his stay at the crease ended when Sri Lanka debutant Sachindu Colombage removed him.

With three ODIs against Sri Lanka still to play, Root will now look to add to his tally as England continue their preparations for the next phase of their white-ball campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major milestone did Joe Root recently achieve?

Joe Root recently became the second-fastest batter in history to reach 23,000 international runs. He achieved this feat in his 521st international innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

How does Joe Root's 23,000-run milestone compare to other players?

Root is the eighth player in men's international cricket and the first from England to cross 23,000 runs. He is the second-fastest to this mark, behind Virat Kohli, who reached it in 490 innings.

Has Joe Root broken any other records previously held by Sachin Tendulkar?

Yes, earlier this month, Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most half-centuries in Test history. He now holds 69 Test fifties, one more than Tendulkar's previous record.

What is Joe Root's current standing on the all-time international run-scoring chart?

Joe Root's latest milestone moved him to 23,041 international runs, placing him eighth on the all-time run-scoring chart. He is now within sight of Rahul Dravid, who is seventh with 24,208 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Joe Root VIrat Kohli Test Records
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