US Midterm Elections 2026: How Will They Impact Donald Trump And His Presidency?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Midterm elections occur two years after a presidential election.

All House seats and one-third of Senate seats are contested.

Results significantly influence the President's agenda and governing ability.

By Shivam Gupta

The main polling day for the 2026 US midterm elections is November 3. The elections are being seen as a test of US President Donald Trump's political standing and will have a significant bearing on the functioning of the American government and Congress.

What Is The Current Composition Of The US Congress?

The US Congress, or Parliament, has two chambers: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In the 100-member Senate, the Republican Party currently holds 53 seats, while the Democrats have 45. Two independent senators are also members of the Democratic caucus.

In the 435-member House of Representatives, Republicans hold 218 seats and Democrats have 214. One member is an independent, while two seats are vacant.

What Are Midterm Elections?

The US President serves a four-year term. Elections held two years after the presidential election are known as midterm elections.

The last US presidential election was held in November 2024, when Donald Trump was elected President. He took office in January 2025, and his four-year term is due to end in January 2029.

Which Positions Are Contested In Midterm Elections?

The House of Representatives has 435 members, and elections are held for all its seats every two years.

The Senate has 100 members, each elected for a six-year term. Elections are held for roughly one-third of its seats every two years.

In the 2026 midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are being contested.

The results will determine which political party holds a majority in Congress and how much political support the President has to implement his policies.

How Do Midterm Elections Affect The President?

Midterm elections are not limited to choosing members of Congress. Their results also have a direct impact on the President and the functioning of his administration.

The outcome can influence the President's political strength, policy agenda and the direction of the final two years of his term.

Why Are Congressional Elections Important For The President?

The US system of governance is based on the separation of powers among three main branches:

Legislature: Congress

Congress Executive: The President and his administration

The President and his administration Judiciary: Federal courts and the Supreme Court

Congress is responsible for making laws, approving government spending and overseeing the activities of the executive branch.

The President may want to implement policies and fulfil electoral promises, but often needs Congress's support to do so. New legislation generally has to be passed by Congress. The legislature also plays an important role in decisions related to the budget and government expenditure.

If the President's party holds a majority in Congress, it may be easier for the administration to advance its agenda. However, if the opposition gains a majority in either chamber, the President could face difficulties in passing legislation, taking budget-related decisions and implementing policies.

How Do Midterm Elections Serve As A Report Card On The President?

During the first two years of a President's term, voters assess the administration based on its decisions, economic policies, foreign policy, inflation, employment and other issues.

If voters are satisfied with the President's performance, his party may secure relatively better results in the midterm elections. However, a decline in the President's popularity can lead to his party losing seats in Congress.

Generally, a higher presidential approval rating is associated with fewer electoral losses for the President's party. At present, Trump's popularity is at one of its lowest levels, according to various surveys.

Why Does The President's Party Usually Lose Seats In Midterm Elections?

Dissatisfaction with the party in power, opposition to government decisions and a desire for change can influence election results.

Of the 22 midterm elections held between 1938 and 2022, the President's party lost seats in the House of Representatives in 20. American voters often use midterm elections to send a message to the party in power.

If the President's party loses its majority in either or both chambers of Congress, it can become more difficult for the administration to implement its agenda.

The opposition can block proposed legislation, while budget and government spending decisions may face political deadlock. Congress can also step up investigations and oversight of the President's administration.

The President may then have to negotiate and reach compromises with opposition parties. If the opposition secures a majority in the House of Representatives or the Senate, it gains greater power to challenge the President's policies.

However, a change in control of Congress does not mean that the President loses his constitutional powers. He continues to head the executive branch throughout his term.

Do Midterm Election Results Predict Next Presidential Election?

A loss for the President's party in the midterm elections does not necessarily mean that it will lose the next presidential election.

History shows no fixed relationship between midterm election results and the outcome of the subsequent presidential contest.

Between 1952 and 2012, the incumbent President's party lost seats in the House of Representatives in 13 midterm elections. In seven of those cases, the party managed to retain the White House in the next presidential election, while it lost the presidency in six.

The economy, the popularity of candidates, national and international circumstances, and issues that matter to voters play important roles in the next presidential election.

Why Are The Midterm Elections Important For Trump?

The results will determine how much influence Trump's party has in Congress during the final two years of his presidency.

If the Republican Party manages to retain its majorities in both chambers, Trump may find it relatively easier to push forward his agenda.

However, if the Democratic Party secures a majority in the House of Representatives or the Senate, the Trump administration could face several political challenges. Passing legislation, taking budget-related decisions and advancing administrative policies may become more difficult.

Therefore, the 2026 midterm elections are not just about choosing members of Congress. They will also shape the political direction of the remaining years of Trump's presidency.