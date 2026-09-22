DPL Spot-Fixing Row Erupts After Sting Operation, DDCA Seeks BCCI Intervention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DDCA addresses Delhi Premier League fixing claims, calls them unverified.

Controversy stemmed from ex-player's alleged bookmaker connections.

Vansh Bedi separately reported a corrupt match-fixing approach.

DDCA seeks BCCI direction, pledging full inquiry cooperation.

A Tehelka sting operation has put the Delhi Premier League and IPL under scrutiny after former Ranji player Rachit Bhatia made a series of unverified claims about inside information and spot-fixing. The investigation included claims about a DPL player’s access to playing XIs and allegations concerning CSK’s 2025 matches. Vansh Bedi’s name surfaced in subsequent reporting because of his CSK-DPL link, but Bedi separately reported an alleged corrupt approach. The DDCA has sought BCCI guidance and said the allegations remain unverified.

Tehelka Sting Makes DPL Fixing Claims

Tehelka reported that Bhatia claimed he could obtain Central Delhi Kings’ XI through a player and offered the information to its undercover reporter posing as a bookmaker for payment ahead.

Tehelka said Bhatia provided a proposed Central Delhi Kings XI before their August 3 match against North Delhi, with those names later compared against the official team announcement there.

According to Tehelka, the disclosed XI matched the team announced after the toss, while Bhatia had also discussed payments and possible spot-fixing arrangements in future DPL matches during talks.

The investigation also carried claims about IPL 2025, with Bhatia allegedly telling the undercover reporter that he passed CSK-related information to London-based bookmakers through Snapchat during several matches.

Bhatia claimed he had fixed five IPL matches in 2025 and earned money from each, but those statements remain allegations made during an undercover operation rather than independently established findings.

Tehelka also reported Bhatia claiming involvement in spot-fixing during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including two deliberate wides for alleged payments of Rs 8 lakh each reportedly.

Why Vansh Bedi’s Name Entered The Discussion

The report brought Vansh Bedi into the discussion because Bedi had represented CSK in IPL 2025 and later played for Central Delhi Kings during the 2026 Delhi Premier League season.

However, the connection does not establish wrongdoing by Bedi. The Times of India reported that Bedi himself had approached the DDCA Anti-Corruption Wing after receiving an alleged corrupt approach there.

Reports have earlier highlighted the Bedi connection while reporting the developing controversy, but identifying him as a common link does not establish participation in corruption by itself whatsoever.

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma told The Times of India that Bedi promptly reported the approach, which involved a Uttar Pradesh player also participating in a T20 league in that state.

“Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state,” Sharma said.

DDCA Seeks BCCI Guidance On Allegations

The DDCA has now said allegations concerning players and a DPL franchise are unverified, and that it has shared the information with relevant authorities for examination through established processes.

The association also said it would cooperate with any inquiry and take action, if warranted, according to findings from competent authorities and the applicable rules and regulations governing cricket.

The DDCA has separately maintained that its anti-corruption arrangements were comprehensive during the tournament, with security liaison officers assigned across teams as safeguards against corrupt approaches throughout the competition.

The developments therefore involve two separate issues: allegations made by Bhatia during Tehelka’s sting and a reported corrupt approach that Bedi himself took to authorities during the DPL season.

Until an investigation establishes otherwise, claims from the sting cannot be treated as proof that any player or franchise participated in match-fixing or spot-fixing during the DPL season.

The DDCA has said it will follow the established process and await guidance from the relevant authorities before determining whether any further action is warranted in the matter.