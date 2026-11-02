IPL 2027 Auction: Retention Deadline Extended, New Date Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL player retention deadline extended to November 17.

Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav traded.

IPL 2027 season March-May window; mega auction 2028.

IPL franchises have reportedly been given additional time to decide which players they want to retain ahead of the 2027 mini-auction. The revised deadline is now November 17, two days beyond the date originally communicated to the ten teams.

The development comes with the IPL 2027 auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Teams were initially expected to submit their retention and release lists by November 15, but reports by Cricbuzz state that the deadline has been pushed back.

The original date coincided with the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand. The reported extension gives franchises until November 17 to complete their squad decisions before attention shifts towards the auction process.

What Happens After IPL 2027 Retention Lists Are Submitted?

Once the ten franchises submit their final lists, the IPL will provide them with details of the players registered for the auction. Teams will then assess the available options and prepare their preferred player lists.

The final auction shortlist will be shared with franchises closer to the December 16 event. The order in which players appear in different sets will also be communicated during the week leading up to the auction.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Among Players Involved In Trades

The build-up to the mini-auction has already featured significant player movement, with two trades reported ahead of the retention deadline.

Delhi Capitals have reportedly brought back Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow as part of the exchange. The move would see the former Delhi captain return to the franchise.

In another deal, Delhi Capitals have sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. These trades could influence the squad combinations and retention decisions of the franchises involved.

When Will IPL 2027 Begin?

Although the auction date has been announced, the official schedule for the 2027 IPL season is yet to be finalised. The tournament's proposed window, however, was outlined when the league announced its multi-year schedule plans in 2024.

March 14 to May 30 was the window earmarked for the 2027 edition. More recently, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicated in September, following the board's Annual General Meeting, that the tournament could begin towards the end of March.

IPL 2027 Mini-Auction To Be Followed By Mega Auction

The December auction will be the final mini-auction of the current IPL cycle. A mega auction is scheduled ahead of the 2028 season, which will mark the start of another major phase for the franchises.

The next mega auction will also coincide with the beginning of the IPL's upcoming media rights cycle. The BCCI has not yet released the tender for those rights.

The league's previous media rights deal, finalised in 2022, was worth Rs 48,390.5 crore, approximately USD 6.2 billion. The next rights cycle will therefore be another major development for the tournament's commercial future.