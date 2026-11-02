Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Face Pakistan Again! IND vs PAK Set For This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI announced 15-member India A squad for tournament.

Tilak Varma captains India A; Sooryavanshi faces Pakistan.

India A plays Nepal, Pakistan, UAE November 20-24.

Tournament in Doha features group stage, semi-finals, final.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to face Pakistan again as India A prepare for the 2026 ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar. The two sides will meet in a much-anticipated group-stage fixture on November 22, giving the young Indian batter another opportunity to take on Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member India A squad for the tournament, with Tilak Varma appointed captain and Rajat Patidar named vice-captain. Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana are also part of the squad.

India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage match will be against the United Arab Emirates on November 24.

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Face Pakistan Again?

India A will take on Pakistan A on November 22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The fixture is part of Group B, which also features Nepal and the UAE.

The match will be one of the key encounters in India's group-stage campaign. Sooryavanshi, who is part of the 15-member squad, will have an opportunity to make an impact against Pakistan's bowling attack.

India A will first face Nepal on November 20 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. After the Pakistan fixture, they will meet the UAE on November 24 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

Tilak Varma To Lead India A, Rajat Patidar Named Vice-Captain

The BCCI has entrusted Tilak Varma with the captaincy for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, while Rajat Patidar will serve as his deputy.

The squad features an exciting mix of young players and established names. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the batting options, while Rinku Singh adds another experienced name to the line-up.

Wicketkeepers Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have also been included. The bowling group features Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan, with Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian providing additional all-round options.

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Groups And Tournament Format

India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams will be eliminated.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 26 and 27, with the final set to take place on November 29. The 2026 ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup will be held in Doha from November 19 to 29.