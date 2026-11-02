Virat Kohli Could Shatter Six Major Records In New Zealand ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli targets Tendulkar's List A centuries, ODI chase record.

Aims for 50+ ODI average, PoS across all SENA.

Nearing 13,000 runs at number three, most 50+ scores.

Virat Kohli could have several milestones within reach when India take on New Zealand in their upcoming ODI series, beginning November 4. The Indian batting star has a chance to add to his already remarkable record in the 50-over format, with some of the biggest targets involving Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing records.

From becoming the leading century-maker in List A cricket to setting a new benchmark in ODI run-chases, Kohli has multiple landmarks to pursue during the series. His performances in New Zealand could also help him complete a rare achievement across SENA countries.

Here are six major records Kohli could break or reach during India's ODI assignment against the Black Caps.

1. Kohli Could Move Ahead Of Sachin In List A Centuries

Kohli and Tendulkar are currently level with 60 centuries each in List A cricket. One more hundred would take Kohli past Tendulkar and give him the outright record for the most centuries in the format.

It is one of the most significant milestones available to the former India captain, who has built an exceptional record in 50-over cricket.

2. A Chance To Complete A 50-Plus ODI Average Across SENA Countries

Kohli has maintained an impressive record in overseas conditions, particularly across the four SENA nations: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

His ODI batting averages in three of those countries are already above 50. He averages 50.03 in Australia, 51.48 in England and 76.38 in South Africa.

New Zealand is the only country where he is yet to cross that mark. Kohli has scored 596 runs in 13 ODI innings there at an average of 49.66, including one century and four half-centuries. A strong series could take his average above 50 in all four SENA countries.

3. New Zealand Could Complete Kohli's SENA Player Of The Series Collection

Kohli has already won Player of the Series awards in Australia, England and South Africa during his international career. New Zealand is the only SENA country where he has not secured the honour.

A standout performance in the upcoming series could complete that collection. It would also make him the first Indian cricketer to win an international Player of the Series award in all four SENA countries.

4. Just 54 Runs Away From Surpassing Tendulkar In ODI Run-Chases

Kohli's record while chasing in ODIs is among the defining features of his career. He has accumulated 8,667 runs in 168 innings across 179 matches while batting second, averaging 66.16. His tally includes 30 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Tendulkar remains at the top of the all-time list with 8,720 runs in ODI run-chases. Kohli needs another 54 runs to move past him and claim the record.

5. Kohli Closing In On 13,000 ODI Runs At Number Three

The number three position has been central to Kohli's success in ODI cricket. He has scored 12,988 runs in 250 innings across 253 matches while batting at that position.

With the landmark just 12 runs away, Kohli could become the first batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs at number three.

His record at the position also includes 48 centuries and 69 half-centuries, with 183 remaining his highest score.

6. One More Fifty-Plus Score Could Take Kohli Past Tendulkar Against SENA Teams

Kohli and Tendulkar are tied on 133 scores of 50 or more against SENA opposition in international cricket.

Kohli has registered 45 centuries and 88 half-centuries in 320 matches against teams from these four countries. Tendulkar, meanwhile, finished with 50 centuries and 83 half-centuries in 328 matches.

Another half-century or hundred against New Zealand would take Kohli beyond Tendulkar's tally and give him the outright record.

With several personal milestones potentially within reach, the New Zealand series could offer Kohli another opportunity to add to his place in India's ODI history. The focus will remain on his contribution to the team, but the list of records gives fans plenty to watch out for.