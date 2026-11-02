India Announces Asia Cup Squad: Abhishek-Vaibhav To Open, Tilak-Patidar To Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma named captain for India A squad.

Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana are key players.

India A draws Pakistan, Nepal, UAE in group.

Squad aims for title in Doha, Qatar tournament.

India A Squad For Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the prominent names in India's 15-member squad for the 2026 ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Tilak Varma as captain, with Rajat Patidar appointed vice-captain for the tournament in Doha, Qatar.

The selection brings together established performers and young batting prospects. Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are expected to offer attacking options at the top of the order, while the squad also includes Rinku Singh, who adds experience as a finisher.

Harshit Rana has been picked to lead the pace attack alongside Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan. The team also has several all-round options, including Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

The 15-member squad includes two wicketkeeping options in Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra. Tilak will lead the side, while Patidar will serve as his deputy.

India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

India A Drawn In Group B With Pakistan A

India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. They will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha.

The match against Pakistan A is scheduled for November 22, followed by their final group-stage fixture against the UAE on November 24.

Group A consists of Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The tournament will run from November 19 to 29, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29. India A will look to progress through the group stage and challenge for the title in the 2026 edition.