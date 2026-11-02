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English NewsNewsBJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Liar’ Remark Against PM Modi, Calls LoP ‘A Joke’

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Liar’ Remark Against PM Modi, Calls LoP ‘A Joke’

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘a joke’ after the Congress leader accuses PM Modi of relying on foreign support to become and remain in power.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 09:51 PM (IST)

BJP has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of becoming and remaining in power with foreign assistance. The ruling party called the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha “a joke”, escalating the political confrontation over allegations of foreign influence. 

BJP’s Counterattack

Sharing the clip, BJP national spokesperson and national media co-in-charge Pradeep Bhandari wrote that “Rahul Gandhi is a joke”, referring to the Congress leader’s remarks about foreign intervention helping Narendra Modi become Prime Minister in 2014.

Bhandari also accused Gandhi of seeking American interference in India’s democratic process during an interaction with Nicholas Burns. He said the country had not forgotten the episode, using it to challenge the Congress leader’s criticism of PM Modi.

Also Read: ‘You Became PM Because Of Foreign Help’: Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Open Debate

Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge

Gandhi had taken to X to respond to a speech by PM Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of misleading the country and claiming that foreign support had played a role in his political rise.

“Modi ji, stop lying to this country,” Gandhi wrote, alleging that PM Modi had become Prime Minister with foreign assistance and continued to remain in office with such support.

The Congress leader also claimed that India’s economic system was operating under foreign control and backing. He further alleged that foreign social media platforms were firmly supporting the Prime Minister.

Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate on the issue, saying it could take place on any platform and at any time. He also claimed the Prime Minister would avoid such a debate because he was afraid of what Gandhi knew about him.

Also Read: Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi, Says BJP Ready For Special Parliament Session On SIR

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi
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