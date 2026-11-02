NCP Denies Rift Rumours After Six Senior Leaders Meet Amit Shah In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCP dismissed rift claims after leaders met Amit Shah.

Sunetra Pawar's absence from meeting sparked internal questions.

Party clarified Sunetra Pawar arranged the delegation's meeting.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday dismissed speculation about internal differences following the death of Ajit Pawar, rejecting claims of a rift after a delegation of senior leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The absence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her sons, Parth and Jay, from the meeting triggered questions about the party's internal dynamics.

NCP Rejects Rift Claims

Patil denied reports that Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar had been sidelined during the discussions with Shah.

He said the meeting had been arranged after Sunetra Pawar's earlier interaction with the Union minister, during which she discussed issues facing the party after Ajit Pawar's death and requested time for a delegation of senior leaders.

According to Patil, the delegation comprised leaders familiar with matters concerning the late Ajit Pawar's tenure, Maharashtra's interests and party affairs. He accused some quarters of giving the meeting an unnecessary political twist to create an impression of internal discord and poor coordination.

"The NCP is an important constituent of the Mahayuti alliance and remains united under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar," Patil said.

Leaders Meet In Mumbai

The senior leaders who met Shah on Sunday returned to Mumbai and held closed-door discussions at the residence of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Dilip Walse Patil, who was part of the delegation, confirmed that the leaders had returned and said the core group would meet Sunetra Pawar later on Monday.

The delegation that met Shah included Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde.

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Finance Portfolio In Focus

The meeting comes after the NCP suffered a setback in the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, losing the Aurangabad Graduates' constituency, which it had held for 18 years.

The party has also been seeking the finance portfolio, which was held by Ajit Pawar until his death in a plane crash in January.

Patil urged the media to verify information before reporting on the party, cautioning against presenting speculation as fact.

"Do not politicise formal meetings between leaders of alliance partners. Speculation should not be portrayed as fact," he said.

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