Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah Rested For IND vs ENG 5th Test At The Oval; Replacement Named

Jasprit Bumrah Rested For IND vs ENG 5th Test At The Oval; Replacement Named

Bumrah remains the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the series alongside Mohammed Siraj, with 14 wickets to his credit. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 12:00 PM (IST)

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the series-deciding fifth Test against England, starting Thursday at The Oval, as part of workload management, with Akash Deep likely to replace him, according to a report.

The 31-year-old world No 1 pacer appeared off-colour during the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he struggled with his pace and failed to make breakthroughs.

"The BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind," reported ESPNCricinfo.

The report added that Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, is likely to replace Bumrah in the XI.

Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that no decision had been taken regarding team composition and that all bowlers, including Bumrah, were fit.

"We haven’t had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir had said after the fourth Test in Manchester. "No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country." England piled up a massive 669 in response to India's 358, taking a 311-run first-innings lead at the fourth Test.

However, India mounted a remarkable fightback from 0 for 2, batting 143 overs in the second innings with centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja to earn a dramatic draw and stay alive in the five-match series, trailing 1-2.

Bumrah bowled 33 overs in the first innings of the fourth Test -- the most he has bowled in a single innings -- but returned figures of 2 for 103, the first time he conceded over 100 runs in a Test innings.

The number of deliveries he bowled over 140kph dropped significantly over the series -- from 42.7% at Headingley, to 22.3% at Lord’s, and just 0.5% at Old Trafford.

Despite his dip in effectiveness, Bumrah remains the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the series alongside Mohammed Siraj, with 14 wickets to his credit. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IND Vs ENG 5th Test Akashdeep Singh IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
India
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget