6 Spots Sealed! Predicting Team India's Squad For 2027 ODI World Cup

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Team India have already started shaping their squad by giving opportunities to several new faces. The management appears focused on identifying the ideal combination well in advance of the tournament, even as speculation continues over whether veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in the event.

The current direction suggests that Shubman Gill is being groomed to lead the side into the World Cup. At the same time, the selectors have been experimenting heavily, particularly with the pace attack, where younger bowlers are getting extended opportunities while some experienced names have been left out. As things stand, only a handful of players appear to have their places virtually secured.

Six players who look certain

Despite the debate around their future, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain strong contenders for the 2027 World Cup squad. Their experience across multiple World Cups, coupled with consistent performances, makes them difficult to overlook.

Captain Shubman Gill is another automatic selection, while Shreyas Iyer has cemented his place at No. 4 with a string of dependable performances. KL Rahul also appears to be India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter in the ODI setup. Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah remains the only player whose place looks guaranteed, provided he is fully fit.

Selection battle still wide open

Although Hardik Pandya remains India's first-choice pace-bowling all-rounder, his fitness record means his World Cup participation will depend on staying injury-free.

The selectors are also assessing several spin-bowling all-rounders, including Harsh Dubey and Saransh Jain, as they search for the right balance. Meanwhile, the competition among fast bowlers is intense, with Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna all vying for limited spots in the squad.

The spin department is another area under scrutiny. While India have increasingly relied on all-rounders to provide spin in recent months, Kuldeep Yadav has found himself on the sidelines, leaving the final composition of the bowling attack far from settled ahead of the 2027 World Cup.