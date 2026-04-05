Is Arshdeep Singh Dating Samreen Kaur? Snapchat Post Fuels Speculation

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Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Dating Rumor: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is once again trending online, but this time over his personal life. The buzz began after he shared a cryptic Snapchat story that appeared to show him holding a girl’s hand. The image, however, offered no clear clues, as no faces were visible. This ambiguity instantly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating about the identity of the person in the picture. With no context provided, the post quickly gained traction across platforms, sparking curiosity and debate.

Fans Link Tattoo Clue To Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep is dating Samreen Kaur.

You can see the “ ੧” tattoo on the hand its same on samreen kaur hand https://t.co/5ZqJjRRkH7 pic.twitter.com/xL3jwertGC April 5, 2026

As the image circulated, eagle-eyed users pointed out a specific detail, a tattoo visible on the girl’s hand. Many now believe that it closely resembles a tattoo associated with Samreen Kaur, leading to widespread assumptions that she could be the mystery woman.

The theory has rapidly gained momentum, with fans confidently connecting the dots and suggesting a possible link between the two. Social media timelines were soon flooded with posts discussing the potential relationship.

One user even dug-up an image of Kaur attending a PBKS IPL match at the New PCA Stadium.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

For those unfamiliar, Samreen Kaur is an Indian actor and model. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old has worked in the music industry, appearing in Hindi and Punjabi music videos, and some films.

She has built a significant following online, with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

No Confirmation Yet

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur. Neither has commented on the viral post or addressed the dating rumours so far.

For now, the entire episode remains rooted in fan theories and online assumptions. Until either party chooses to clarify, the mystery behind the viral Snapchat story continues to fuel intrigue.