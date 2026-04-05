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HomeSportsCricketIs Arshdeep Singh Dating Samreen Kaur? Snapchat Post Fuels Speculation

Is Arshdeep Singh Dating Samreen Kaur? Snapchat Post Fuels Speculation

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh’s cryptic Snapchat post has sparked dating rumours with Samreen Kaur, but fans’ theories remain unconfirmed so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Dating Rumor: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is once again trending online, but this time over his personal life. The buzz began after he shared a cryptic Snapchat story that appeared to show him holding a girl’s hand. The image, however, offered no clear clues, as no faces were visible. This ambiguity instantly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating about the identity of the person in the picture. With no context provided, the post quickly gained traction across platforms, sparking curiosity and debate.

Fans Link Tattoo Clue To Samreen Kaur

As the image circulated, eagle-eyed users pointed out a specific detail, a tattoo visible on the girl’s hand. Many now believe that it closely resembles a tattoo associated with Samreen Kaur, leading to widespread assumptions that she could be the mystery woman.

The theory has rapidly gained momentum, with fans confidently connecting the dots and suggesting a possible link between the two. Social media timelines were soon flooded with posts discussing the potential relationship.

One user even dug-up an image of Kaur attending a PBKS IPL match at the New PCA Stadium.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

For those unfamiliar, Samreen Kaur is an Indian actor and model. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old has worked in the music industry, appearing in Hindi and Punjabi music videos, and some films.

She has built a significant following online, with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

No Confirmation Yet

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur. Neither has commented on the viral post or addressed the dating rumours so far.

For now, the entire episode remains rooted in fan theories and online assumptions. Until either party chooses to clarify, the mystery behind the viral Snapchat story continues to fuel intrigue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What started the dating rumors about Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep Singh shared a cryptic Snapchat story showing him holding a girl's hand. The lack of clear faces in the image sparked speculation among fans.

Who do fans believe Arshdeep Singh is dating?

Fans believe he is dating Samreen Kaur. They pointed out a tattoo on the girl's hand in Arshdeep's picture that resembles Samreen Kaur's tattoo.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an Indian actor and model from Jammu and Kashmir. She has appeared in Hindi and Punjabi music videos and some films, and has a large social media following.

Has the relationship between Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur been confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation from either Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur regarding the dating rumors.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL Samreen Kaur
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