Rohit, Virat & 2 Other India Stars Who Could Retire After 2027 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jadeja, Shami, 38/37, expect 2027 World Cup swansong.

As Indian cricket undergoes a inevitable generational shift, the road to the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia is set to be a monumental chapter in the nation's sporting history. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami stand as the ultimate modern-day legends who have carried Indian cricket on their shoulders for over a decade.

However, with advancing age, escalating physical demands, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) strategic transition plan for a younger core, this marquee tournament represents the final, defining campaign for these icons.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the stalwarts whose legendary ODI careers are expected to culminate with the 2027 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper, renowned worldwide for his effortless hitman style and multi-double-hundred brilliance, will hit 40 during the 2027 World Cup cycle. With T20Is and Test cricket behind him, one-day international cricket serves as Rohit's remaining global arena. While selection committees naturally focus on building long-term lineups with rising powerhouses like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit’s unmatched tactical acumen and blistering top-order starts make him the vital anchor for Team India.

The 2027 World Cup gives him one ultimate shot to lift the ODI World Cup trophy, marking a fitting, triumphant conclusion to a storied career.

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Virat Kohli

For over fifteen years, Virat Kohli has defined the gold standard of modern-day batting and mastering run chases. Set to turn 39 by the 2027 tournament, Kohli’s world-class fitness regime keeps him performing at an elite level despite stepping away from shorter formats to prolong his ODI longevity.

A tournament of this magnitude in African conditions provides the ideal setting for cricket's ultimate chasing maestro to stage his "last dance." Walking away after a grand World Cup campaign would consolidate his place alongside the greatest to ever grace the game.

Ravindra Jadeja

Turning 38 in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup, Ravindra "Sir" Jadeja has been the foundational glue of India's white-ball balance for years delivering razor-sharp fielding, restrictive spin bowling, and clutch lower-order hitting.

However, the extreme physical burden on an all-rounder is relentless. As multi-skilled talents like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar stake their claim for long-term spots, the 2027 World Cup cycle offers Jadeja the perfect window to deliver his final masterclass before stepping aside gracefully for the next generation.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami's seam position, devastating pace, and World Cup heroics have earned him a legendary reputation in international cricket. By 2027, the veteran pace spearhead will be 37. Fast bowling takes an immense toll on the human body, and given Shami’s history of grueling ankle and knee rehabs, managing his workload remains paramount.

Unleashing his trademark seam movement one last time on the bouncy tracks of South Africa would serve as the ultimate, high-octane international farewell for a true Indian bowling great.