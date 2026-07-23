'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders March To Gandhi Smriti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi and INDIA alliance MPs visited Gandhi Smriti.

Delegation paid tribute to students affected by NEET controversy.

They also supported students injured during recent protests.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Members of Parliament and leaders of the INDIA alliance, left for Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday, saying the visit was intended to express solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak controversy and those injured during recent protests.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi boards a bus as he, along with opposition MPs, leaves for Gandhi Smriti from his residence pic.twitter.com/YDeJnF6sXc July 23, 2026

Rahul Gandhi made the announcement in a post on social media as he departed with Opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Leaves For Gandhi Smriti

Rahul Gandhi was also seen boarding a bus from his residence along with Opposition MPs before heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Our students are on the road, so all the opposition MPs felt that we should also be on the road. All the opposition MPs wanted to go to India Gate. They refused, stopped us. Then we said that we want to go Tees… https://t.co/vGLwepVQnq pic.twitter.com/beUkWVWwxg — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

In his post, Gandhi said, "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg."

Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg.



We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak.



And we go to stand with the students who lie injured… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

'We Go To Remember The Students We Lost'

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Gandhi said the delegation was paying tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

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He wrote, "We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak."

'Stand With Students Injured During Protests'

Gandhi also said the Opposition was expressing support for students who were injured during recent protests.

He stated, "And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability."

'India's Students Are Not Alone'

Reiterating the Opposition's support for the student movement, Gandhi said, "India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands."

No one can stop us from standing with the students of India.



भारत के छात्रों के साथ खड़े होने से हमें कोई नहीं रोक सकता। pic.twitter.com/ALypCpklbX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

'We Are With The Students': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking before the march, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition had decided to join students on the streets in a show of solidarity.

"Our students are on the road, so all the opposition MPs felt that we should also be on the road. All the opposition MPs wanted to go to India Gate. They refused, stopped us. Then we said that we want to go Tees January (Gandhi Smriti). They have put the bus here and left it. We are not able to go ahead but the main message is to the students. We are with you..."

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