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English NewsNewsIndia'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders March To Gandhi Smriti

'Students Are Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders March To Gandhi Smriti

Rahul Gandhi was also seen boarding a bus from his residence along with Opposition MPs before heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi and INDIA alliance MPs visited Gandhi Smriti.
  • Delegation paid tribute to students affected by NEET controversy.
  • They also supported students injured during recent protests.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Members of Parliament and leaders of the INDIA alliance, left for Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday, saying the visit was intended to express solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak controversy and those injured during recent protests.

Rahul Gandhi made the announcement in a post on social media as he departed with Opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Leaves For Gandhi Smriti

Rahul Gandhi was also seen boarding a bus from his residence along with Opposition MPs before heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg.

In his post, Gandhi said, "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg."

'We Go To Remember The Students We Lost'

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Gandhi said the delegation was paying tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

ALSO READ: 'Claims Are Misleading': Delhi Police Issues Clarification On NSA Rumours Targeting CJP Protesters

He wrote, "We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak."

'Stand With Students Injured During Protests'

Gandhi also said the Opposition was expressing support for students who were injured during recent protests.

He stated, "And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability."

'India's Students Are Not Alone'

Reiterating the Opposition's support for the student movement, Gandhi said, "India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands."

'We Are With The Students': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking before the march, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition had decided to join students on the streets in a show of solidarity.

"Our students are on the road, so all the opposition MPs felt that we should also be on the road. All the opposition MPs wanted to go to India Gate. They refused, stopped us. Then we said that we want to go Tees January (Gandhi Smriti). They have put the bus here and left it. We are not able to go ahead but the main message is to the students. We are with you..."

ALSO READ: 'Every District, One Day, One Demand': CJP Announces Nationwide Protest On July 24

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA alliance leaders visit Gandhi Smriti?

They visited to express solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak and those injured during recent protests. They also paid tribute to students who died by suicide.

What specific issues were highlighted by the visit?

The visit highlighted the NEET paper leak controversy and the students who died by suicide because of it. It also drew attention to students injured during protests for justice.

What was Rahul Gandhi's message to the students?

Rahul Gandhi stated that India's students are not alone and that the entire Opposition stands with them. He emphasized support for their demands for justice and accountability.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Students Protest Rahul Gandhi Breaking News Gandhi Smriti ABP Live INDIA BLOC : Rahul Gandhi
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