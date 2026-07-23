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English NewsSportsCricketAfghanistan Could Host India In T20 Series! But There's A Twist

Afghanistan Could Host India In T20 Series! But There's A Twist

India are reportedly set to face Afghanistan in a historic three-match T20I series in New Delhi this September, marking the first time Afghanistan host India on Indian soil.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Afghanistan likely to play historic T20I series in Delhi.
  • Afghanistan to host India for first time on Indian soil.
  • India and Afghanistan recently played Test, ODI matches.

IND vs AFG T20 Series: India and Afghanistan could be heading for a unique bilateral contest later this year, with reports suggesting the two sides are likely to play a three-match T20I series in New Delhi this September. While an official announcement is still awaited, the proposed fixtures are expected to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17. If finalised, the series will create history, as it would be the first time Afghanistan host India in a bilateral series on Indian soil.

Delhi Likely To Stage Historic Series

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan are preparing to host India in India's national capital itself, adding another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between the two nations.

Read More: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Student Protests, Sends Strong Message

Although Afghanistan have frequently used Indian venues such as Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow for their home assignments, they have never previously welcomed India as the designated home side in the country.

The three-match T20I rubber is yet to receive official confirmation, but preparations are reportedly underway.

Busy Schedule For Both Teams

The proposed series is expected to slot into India's packed international calendar.

Before facing Afghanistan, India are scheduled to complete their Test tour of Sri Lanka, with the second Test concluding on August 27. The T20Is would then serve as the team's final assignment before attention shifts to the Asian Games in Japan, which begin on September 24.

The two sides most recently met across multiple formats. Afghanistan toured India for a one-off Test in New Chandigarh, their first red-ball meeting with India since 2018, before locking horns in a three-match ODI series.

India dominated the 50-over contest, completing a clean sweep under Shubman Gill, who celebrated his maiden ODI series victory as captain.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have not featured in a T20I since the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year. They won two of their four group-stage matches but narrowly missed out on qualification for the Super Eight stage.

If the Delhi series goes ahead, it will offer Afghanistan an opportunity to return to international T20 cricket while giving India valuable preparation ahead of a busy season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of cricket series is proposed between India and Afghanistan?

India and Afghanistan are reportedly set to play a three-match T20I series. An official announcement for this unique bilateral contest is still awaited.

Where will the proposed India vs Afghanistan T20I series be held?

The series is expected to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This would be the first time Afghanistan hosts India in a bilateral series on Indian soil.

When is the India vs Afghanistan T20I series scheduled?

The proposed dates for the three T20I matches are September 13, 15, and 17. These fixtures are currently awaiting official confirmation.

Why is this proposed series significant for Afghanistan?

If finalized, it will mark the first time Afghanistan hosts India as the designated home side on Indian soil. Afghanistan has previously used Indian venues for home assignments against other teams.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND VS AFG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan
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