Afghanistan Could Host India In T20 Series! But There's A Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Afghanistan likely to play historic T20I series in Delhi.

Afghanistan to host India for first time on Indian soil.

India and Afghanistan recently played Test, ODI matches.

IND vs AFG T20 Series: India and Afghanistan could be heading for a unique bilateral contest later this year, with reports suggesting the two sides are likely to play a three-match T20I series in New Delhi this September. While an official announcement is still awaited, the proposed fixtures are expected to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17. If finalised, the series will create history, as it would be the first time Afghanistan host India in a bilateral series on Indian soil.

Delhi Likely To Stage Historic Series

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan are preparing to host India in India's national capital itself, adding another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between the two nations.

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Although Afghanistan have frequently used Indian venues such as Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow for their home assignments, they have never previously welcomed India as the designated home side in the country.

The three-match T20I rubber is yet to receive official confirmation, but preparations are reportedly underway.

Busy Schedule For Both Teams

The proposed series is expected to slot into India's packed international calendar.

Before facing Afghanistan, India are scheduled to complete their Test tour of Sri Lanka, with the second Test concluding on August 27. The T20Is would then serve as the team's final assignment before attention shifts to the Asian Games in Japan, which begin on September 24.

The two sides most recently met across multiple formats. Afghanistan toured India for a one-off Test in New Chandigarh, their first red-ball meeting with India since 2018, before locking horns in a three-match ODI series.

India dominated the 50-over contest, completing a clean sweep under Shubman Gill, who celebrated his maiden ODI series victory as captain.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have not featured in a T20I since the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year. They won two of their four group-stage matches but narrowly missed out on qualification for the Super Eight stage.

If the Delhi series goes ahead, it will offer Afghanistan an opportunity to return to international T20 cricket while giving India valuable preparation ahead of a busy season.