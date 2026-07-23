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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm Arrives In Zimbabwe! Teen Star Smashes Maiden India Fifty

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Storm Arrives In Zimbabwe! Teen Star Smashes Maiden India Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a stunning maiden India fifty in just 18 balls, thrilling fans before falling on the very next delivery against Zimbabwe.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Half Century: India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking maiden half-century during the opening T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. The 15-year-old dazzled with fearless strokeplay, clearing the ropes repeatedly before reaching his landmark in stunning fashion. His innings featured several eye-catching blows, including one towering six that left fans and commentators in awe. Check it out:

Also Check: Mayank Yadav's Dream Return! Stuns Zimbabwe With First-Ball Wicket

Sooryavanshi Reaches Maiden India Fifty In Style 

The left-hander needed only 18 deliveries to complete his maiden fifty for India, underlining the explosive potential that has made him one of the country's brightest young prospects.

His entertaining knock included four boundaries and four maximums, with one massive six standing out as the highlight of the innings.

The celebrations, however, were short-lived. Immediately after bringing up the milestone, Sooryavanshi fell to Richard Ngarava on the very next delivery, ending a memorable stay at the crease.

Despite the dismissal, the youngster had already given India the brisk start they were looking for.

Confidence Booster After Tough Start

Harare has already been a happy hunting ground for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Earlier this year, he produced a sensational unbeaten 175 off just 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final, a knock that announced him as one of cricket's most exciting teenage talents.

His transition to senior international cricket, though, began on a more difficult note.

Sooryavanshi made his India debut during the T20I series against England after replacing Sanju Samson in the second match. He retained his place for the next two games before Samson returned for the fifth and final fixture.

The youngster managed scores of 14, 13 and 15 across those three appearances as India endured a disappointing 4-0 series defeat.

This latest innings, however, could prove to be a defining moment. Scoring a rapid maiden fifty against Zimbabwe will not only strengthen his credentials but should also provide a huge confidence boost as he looks to cement his place in India's T20 setup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mayank Yadav IND Vs ZIM T20 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prince Yadav
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