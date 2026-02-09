Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRCB’s Chinnaswamy Return: Stadium Granted 'Conditional Permission' For IPL Matches

RCB’s Chinnaswamy Return: Stadium Granted 'Conditional Permission' For IPL Matches

RCB could return to Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026 after Karnataka’s Home Minister confirmed conditional permission, with a final decision awaited.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoys a fierce fan-following, mostly thanks to the long-term featuring of Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli.

After three failed attempts, the side finally claimed its maiden trophy in the Summer of 2025, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Later on, victory celebrations were held back at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to a stampede that unfortunately claimed several lives.

Following the tragic incident, the stadium was suspended from hosting any sort of matches. However, RCB might be on the cusp of a return ahead of IPL 2026.

RCB's Chinnaswamy IPL Return Close?

Speaking with news agency ANI, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, revealed that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President, Venkatesh Prasad had met with him along with RCB representatives.

While a final decision is yet to be made over the stadium being ready to host IPL matches yet again, he did reveal that a 'conditional permission' has been granted, which will be discussed further upon.

"The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this has to be discussed, so I gave them time until Wednesday. We are calling the BBMP commissioner, the Police commissioner, and the Law representatives. So on Wednesday, we will take a call. Discuss all pros and cons."

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't hosted any cricket since the unfortunate incident from last year.

Check Out: Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash - WATCH

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the final decision be made about the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting matches?

A final decision will be made on Wednesday after a meeting involving the BBMP commissioner, Police commissioner, and Law representatives.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru RCB IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
World
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions
Breaking News: Opposition Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
NEWS FLASH: Opposition Protests Rock UP Assembly as SP–Congress Target Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Sails to Northeast as PM Interacts with Students in Guwahati
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget