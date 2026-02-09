RCB’s Chinnaswamy Return: Stadium Granted 'Conditional Permission' For IPL Matches

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoys a fierce fan-following, mostly thanks to the long-term featuring of Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli.

After three failed attempts, the side finally claimed its maiden trophy in the Summer of 2025, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Later on, victory celebrations were held back at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to a stampede that unfortunately claimed several lives.

Following the tragic incident, the stadium was suspended from hosting any sort of matches. However, RCB might be on the cusp of a return ahead of IPL 2026.

RCB's Chinnaswamy IPL Return Close?

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this… pic.twitter.com/FfBRWIe5bY — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Speaking with news agency ANI, Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, revealed that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President, Venkatesh Prasad had met with him along with RCB representatives.

While a final decision is yet to be made over the stadium being ready to host IPL matches yet again, he did reveal that a 'conditional permission' has been granted, which will be discussed further upon.

"The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this has to be discussed, so I gave them time until Wednesday. We are calling the BBMP commissioner, the Police commissioner, and the Law representatives. So on Wednesday, we will take a call. Discuss all pros and cons."

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't hosted any cricket since the unfortunate incident from last year.

Check Out: Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash - WATCH