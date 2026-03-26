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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Faces Backlash For Snubbing Traditional Test Venues In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BCCI Faces Backlash For Snubbing Traditional Test Venues In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BCCI’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy venue picks for the 2026–27 home season spark fan backlash as iconic Test centres, besides Chennai, get overlooked.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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BCCI Faces Fan Backlash: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 2026-27 international home season, headlined by Australia's visit for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. While the marquee series promises high-quality action, the choice of venues has left fans underwhelmed. Apart from Chennai, several traditional Test centres of the country, like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and New Delhi have been overlooked, with matches instead allotted to Guwahati, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, venues that, comparatively, lack the same rich red-ball legacy in Indian cricket.

Fans Criticize BCCI For IND vs AUS Test Venues

Several cricket fans in India have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the venues selected for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which will be played early next year.

Here's a look at some of those reactions:

India vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series is set to begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. Rest of the matches will start from the following dates:

  • IND vs AUS 2nd Test - January 29, 2027
  • IND vs AUS 3rd Test - February 11, 2027
  • IND vs AUS 4th Test - February 19, 2027
  • IND vs AUS 5th Test - February 27, 2027

Prior to this series, the Men in Blue will take on West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe at home in white-ball formats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which trophy series is scheduled for India's 2026-27 home season?

India's 2026-27 home season will feature the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

What are fans unhappy about regarding the India vs Australia Test venues?

Fans are disappointed that traditional Test centers like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and New Delhi have been overlooked in favor of venues like Guwahati, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad.

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series begin?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series is scheduled to commence on January 21, 2027, with the first match in Nagpur.

Which venues are considered traditional Test centers that were overlooked?

Traditional Test centers like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Dharamshala were overlooked for the upcoming series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Test Cricket Border-Gavaskar Trophy IND Vs AUS BCCI
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