BCCI Faces Backlash For Snubbing Traditional Test Venues In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

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BCCI Faces Fan Backlash: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 2026-27 international home season, headlined by Australia's visit for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. While the marquee series promises high-quality action, the choice of venues has left fans underwhelmed. Apart from Chennai, several traditional Test centres of the country, like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and New Delhi have been overlooked, with matches instead allotted to Guwahati, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, venues that, comparatively, lack the same rich red-ball legacy in Indian cricket.

Fans Criticize BCCI For IND vs AUS Test Venues

Several cricket fans in India have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the venues selected for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which will be played early next year.

Here's a look at some of those reactions:





BCCI just proving that they no longer care about test cricket in India.



They have once again ignored venues like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Dharmshala and instead they have given the test matches to Ranchi, Guwahati and Ahmedabad once again.



A series like BGT which can be so… pic.twitter.com/JavSLcASXv — The Reverse Sweep (@trspodcastt) March 26, 2026

Only Chennai is the OG Venue

Needed centres like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata! — Chennai Updates (@UpdatesChennai) March 26, 2026

I went for the India vs SA test at Guwahati last year and Day 3 onwards there were hardly 500-700 people at stadium and the same venue has got an India Australia BGT Test — Anshuman Singh (@Anshuman4072012) March 26, 2026

BCCI has no class. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata should be a given for any Ind-vs Aus match. Rotate the other two stadiums for all they like. — Karan Khera 👋 (@karank_) March 26, 2026

Shameless to the core @BCCI . How can Mumbai Kolkata not host iconic test matches of AuS India. Aus doesn't even take us to Hobart and let us play on best 5 venues. Worst management. — Jinesh jain (@PYSCHOANALYST) March 26, 2026

As always worst decision by BCCI — shashank adsule (@ssadsule) March 26, 2026

Only Venues like Eden Gardens, Wankhede, Chepauk, Chinnaswamy, Kotla, Hyderabad/Dharamshala deserves to host such test matches. They have the charm and the history!! https://t.co/mnidFmR2bh — Chennai Updates (@UpdatesChennai) November 14, 2025

Except Chennai other 4 are shit…when we have wankhede, Delhi, eden gardens and dharamshala or mullanpur with better crowds than why we go for others — VIKASH (@VIKASHGAUT15129) March 26, 2026

Surely an iconic series like the BGT should be played in iconic grounds. Wankhade, Eden, Bangalore/Delhi, Chennai, Dharamshala should have been the venues. — Gurdeep 🗡️ (@CineCricBlade) March 26, 2026

India vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series is set to begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. Rest of the matches will start from the following dates:

IND vs AUS 2nd Test - January 29, 2027

IND vs AUS 3rd Test - February 11, 2027

IND vs AUS 4th Test - February 19, 2027

IND vs AUS 5th Test - February 27, 2027

Prior to this series, the Men in Blue will take on West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe at home in white-ball formats.