Trump Says Iran Gave US 10 Oil Tankers As ‘Present’, Claims They Carried Pakistani Flags

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 26, 2026) claimed that Iran had allowed the passage of 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to signal its seriousness about ending the ongoing conflict.

Referring to earlier remarks about a “gift” from Tehran, Trump said Iran initially allowed eight oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, followed by two more later.

According to him, the vessels included tankers flying Pakistani flags. He said the move was intended to demonstrate Iran’s willingness to engage in efforts to end the war.

Remarks On Hormuz Tolls

Trump also said Iran should not be charging tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it is currently doing so.

The Strait remains a critical global shipping route, and its status continues to be closely watched amid the conflict.

Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambitions

The U.S. President reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear programme, warning of consequences if Tehran does not change course.

“Iran now has the opportunity to abandon its nuclear ambitions forever and chart a new course. We will see if they want to do that. If they don't, we will be their worst nightmare. For now, we will continue to attack,” he said.