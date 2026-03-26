President Trump claimed Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'present' to signal its seriousness about ending the conflict.
Trump Says Iran Gave US 10 Oil Tankers As ‘Present’, Claims They Carried Pakistani Flags
Referring to earlier remarks about a “gift” from Tehran, Trump said Iran initially allowed eight oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, followed by two more later.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 26, 2026) claimed that Iran had allowed the passage of 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to signal its seriousness about ending the ongoing conflict.
Referring to earlier remarks about a “gift” from Tehran, Trump said Iran initially allowed eight oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, followed by two more later.
According to him, the vessels included tankers flying Pakistani flags. He said the move was intended to demonstrate Iran’s willingness to engage in efforts to end the war.
Remarks On Hormuz Tolls
Trump also said Iran should not be charging tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it is currently doing so.
The Strait remains a critical global shipping route, and its status continues to be closely watched amid the conflict.
Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambitions
The U.S. President reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear programme, warning of consequences if Tehran does not change course.
“Iran now has the opportunity to abandon its nuclear ambitions forever and chart a new course. We will see if they want to do that. If they don't, we will be their worst nightmare. For now, we will continue to attack,” he said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did President Trump claim Iran did as a present?
Which flags were seen on the oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz?
According to President Trump, the vessels included tankers flying Pakistani flags.
What is President Trump's stance on Iran charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz?
President Trump stated that Iran should not be charging tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as it is currently doing.
What warning did President Trump issue regarding Iran's nuclear program?
President Trump warned of consequences if Iran does not change course on its nuclear ambitions, stating the U.S. would be their 'worst nightmare'.