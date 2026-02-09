ABP Live Off The Field: Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: After walking away with 2 points from an unexpectedly tense fixture against USA, team India has set foot in the nation's capital, New Delhi, for their next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match.

This will be against Namibia, but a few days later on February 12, that is this Thursday.

Ahead of this match, head coach, Gautam Gambhir, welcomed the team at his residence, likely for a team dinner, as showcased by visuals on social media. Check it out:

#WATCH | Members of the Indian T20 cricket team arrive at the residence of Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir in Delhi.



Gautam Gambhir is hosting a special dinner for the team https://t.co/VQ2symRZ2M pic.twitter.com/tXgiuAwN6D — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

The squad arrived together in the team bus, as can be seen in the video above, while Gambhir had arrived beforehand in a car.

Coach Gambhir's Dominance In T20Is

While Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India head coach has been wobbly in red-ball cricket, he has been remarkable in the white-ball formats, particularly T20 Internationals.

His aggressive and fearless brand of cricket has given the side an edge that makes them firm favorites for the tournament.

So far, the Men in Blue are yet to lose a T20I bilateral series under Gambhir and their captain, Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, having beaten the likes of Australia, England, South Africa (twice) and New Zealand on the trot.

They even won the Asia Cup undefeated, and despite a concerning performance with the bat against USA, remain one of the teams to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Their next game, as mentioned earlier, is against Namibia at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has relatively short boundaries. Therefore, if India’s batsmen find their usual rythm, fans should expect big totals on the day.

Also Check: Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: What Are PCB's Demands To End India Boycott?