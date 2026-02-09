Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Coach Gambhir Hosts Indian Cricketers Ahead Of T20 WC Clash - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted players at his New Delhi residence ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)

ABP Live Off The Field: After walking away with 2 points from an unexpectedly tense fixture against USA, team India has set foot in the nation's capital, New Delhi, for their next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match.

This will be against Namibia, but a few days later on February 12, that is this Thursday.

Ahead of this match, head coach, Gautam Gambhir, welcomed the team at his residence, likely for a team dinner, as showcased by visuals on social media. Check it out:

The squad arrived together in the team bus, as can be seen in the video above, while Gambhir had arrived beforehand in a car. 

Coach Gambhir's Dominance In T20Is

While Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India head coach has been wobbly in red-ball cricket, he has been remarkable in the white-ball formats, particularly T20 Internationals.

His aggressive and fearless brand of cricket has given the side an edge that makes them firm favorites for the tournament. 

So far, the Men in Blue are yet to lose a T20I bilateral series under Gambhir and their captain, Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, having beaten the likes of Australia, England, South Africa (twice) and New Zealand on the trot.

They even won the Asia Cup undefeated, and despite a concerning performance with the bat against USA, remain one of the teams to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Their next game, as mentioned earlier, is against Namibia at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has relatively short boundaries. Therefore, if India’s batsmen find their usual rythm, fans should expect big totals on the day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is India's next T20 World Cup match being played?

India's next ICC T20 World Cup match is against Namibia and will be played in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Who is hosting the Indian T20 cricket team in Delhi?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is hosting the Indian T20 cricket team at his residence in Delhi, likely for a team dinner.

How has Gautam Gambhir performed as head coach in T20 Internationals?

Gautam Gambhir has been remarkable in T20 Internationals, with the team remaining undefeated in bilateral series under his and captain Suryakumar Yadav's leadership.

Who did India play against in their previous T20 World Cup match?

India's previous T20 World Cup match was against USA, from which they secured 2 points.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup India Vs Namibia ABP Live Off The Field
