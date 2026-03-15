IPL 2026: Top Five Active Players With Most Catches

As preparations gather pace for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, the schedule for the first 20 matches has already been released. The tournament will begin on March 28 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With excitement building around the league, fans are also revisiting several interesting IPL records - including the players who have taken the most catches.

Among active cricketers, the top five list of catch leaders features three players from the Mumbai Indians, highlighting the franchise’s strong presence in the fielding charts.

5. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal occupies the fifth position among active players with the most catches in IPL history. Since making his debut in 2011, he has taken 58 catches in 131 matches. With the bat, Agarwal has scored 2,756 runs at a strike rate of 133.53 and an average of 22.97, including one century and 13 half-centuries.

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, ranks fourth on the list. Since 2015, the Indian all-rounder has played 152 matches, taking 72 catches. Pandya has also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 2,749 runs at a strike rate of 146.93 and an average of 28.34, along with 10 half-centuries.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Third place is held by Suryakumar Yadav. Since 2012, he has featured in 166 IPL matches and taken 74 catches. With the bat, Suryakumar has accumulated 4,311 runs at a strike rate of 148.66 and an average of 35.34, including two centuries and 29 fifties.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma sits second among active players with 102 catches from 272 IPL matches since 2008. The Mumbai Indians stalwart has also been a prolific run-scorer, amassing 7,046 runs with 302 sixes and 640 fours. Rohit has registered two centuries and 47 half-centuries, with a highest score of 109* in the tournament.

1. Virat Kohli

The top spot belongs to Virat Kohli, who holds the record for the most catches in IPL history. Since the league’s inaugural season in 2008, Kohli has played 267 matches and taken 117 catches. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history, with 8,861 runs at a strike rate of 132.85 and an average of 39.54, including eight centuries and 63 half-centuries. His highest IPL score remains 113*.

With three Mumbai Indians stars - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya - featuring in the top five, the franchise has a strong presence among the league’s best fielders.