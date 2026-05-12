IPL 2026: Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jersey Against SRH? All You Need To Know

GT Lavener Jersey IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) took the field in a special lavender-coloured jersey during their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday evening, continuing an initiative aimed at spreading awareness about cancer. The franchise introduced the campaign back in 2023 and has now seemingly turned it into an annual tradition. Lavender is widely recognised as the universal colour representing support for people battling all forms of cancer, and Gujarat once again used their platform to highlight the importance of awareness, early diagnosis and support for patients.

Ahead of the high-profile encounter against SRH, Gujarat Titans shared images and videos of players wearing the special kit across social media.

GT Continue Annual Cancer Awareness Initiative

The move by Gujarat Titans goes beyond cricket, with the franchise aiming to use the IPL’s massive reach to encourage conversations around cancer awareness and timely medical care.

Over the last few seasons, several sports teams across the world have introduced awareness campaigns through special jerseys and themed matches, and GT have continued to play their role through the lavender kit initiative.

The campaign has become closely associated with the franchise since its launch in 2023 and has received positive support from both players and fans alike.

While the jerseys grabbed plenty of attention before the match, Gujarat Titans also entered the contest carrying strong momentum in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans Eye Top Spot In IPL 2026

GT have enjoyed an impressive turnaround this season after beginning their campaign with back-to-back defeats. Since then, the side has bounced back strongly, winning seven of its last nine matches to establish itself as one of the strongest contenders for a Playoff spot.

Heading into the SRH clash, Gujarat were placed second in the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points.

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans posted a modest total of 168/5 on what appeared to be a slightly challenging batting surface.

Sai Sudharsan once again played a key role at the top of the order with a well-made 61, while Washington Sundar provided late acceleration with a crucial half-century to push GT towards a respectable score.

With both Playoff implications and a meaningful off-field initiative attached to the fixture, the evening proved to be another memorable occasion for Gujarat Titans and their supporters.