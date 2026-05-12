IPL 2026 GT vs SRH Highlights: Titans Crush Sunrisers To Seal Crucial Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans secured an 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar scored crucial half-centuries.

GT bowlers restricted SRH to 86 runs, taking wickets steadily.

GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans moved to 16 points in the IPL 2026 standings after securing a convincing 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a season largely dominated by high-scoring games, this encounter turned into a battle where the bowlers dictated terms. Batting first on a tricky surface, GT posted a competitive total that proved enough thanks to an outstanding effort from their bowling attack. SRH’s batsmen struggled to cope with the conditions and never truly settled during the chase. Gujarat maintained pressure throughout the innings to seal an important victory in the race for a top-two finish.

Sudharsan-Washington Lead The Charge

GT suffered an early setback after losing Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay, slipping to 34/2. Nishant Sindhu attempted to shift momentum with a quickfire 22, but it was the vital 60-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar that rebuilt the innings.

They struck calm, crucial half-centuries to help Gujarat Titans post 168/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash. Sudharsan anchored the innings with a composed 61 off 44 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Washington played an equally important knock of 50 from 33 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and a six.

SRH’s bowlers kept Gujarat under constant pressure on a challenging two-paced surface. Praful Hinge impressed with figures of 2/17 in three overs, while skipper Pat Cummins delivered another economical spell, conceding just 20 runs in his four overs while picking up a wicket.

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GT Bowlers Bamboozle SRH

Gujarat Titans made the ideal start with the ball as Mohammed Siraj dismissed the dangerous Travis Head for a duck early in the innings.

Abhishek Sharma briefly looked aggressive, smashing a six to get going, but his stay was cut short through an unfortunate dismissal off Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer continued his impressive spell by also removing Ishan Kishan and youngster Smaran Ravichandran.

Jason Holder played a major role in Gujarat’s dominance as well, dismissing IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivang Kumar to finish with excellent figures of 20/3.

Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan also chipped in with important wickets as SRH’s batting line-up completely fell apart under pressure. Gujarat eventually bowled Hyderabad out for just 86 in 14.5 overs to seal a massive victory.