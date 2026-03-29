RCB's Record-Breaking Night: First-Ever Feat Achieved In IPL History

The 2026 season of Indian Premier League got off to a thrilling start as Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match. RCB secured a convincing six-wicket win, and in the process, etched their name into the record books with a remarkable achievement.

RCB Create History

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match, held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, saw Hyderabad post a formidable 201/9 in 20 overs. However, RCB made light work of the chase, reaching 203 runs in just 15.4 overs.

With this effort, RCB became the first team in IPL history to chase down a 200-plus target in under 16 overs - an extraordinary milestone that sets them apart from all previous teams.

Fastest 200+ Run Chases in IPL

15.4 overs - RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2026

15.5 overs - RR vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

16.0 overs - RCB vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024

16.3 overs - MI vs RCB, Mumbai, 2023

17.3 overs - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

Another Milestone for RCB

This was also the fourth instance of RCB successfully chasing a 200-plus total in the IPL, underlining their batting strength. It now stands as their second-highest successful run chase in the tournament.

Key Performances

Virat Kohli led the charge with a blistering 69 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal smashed 61 from just 26 deliveries. On debut, Jacob Duffy impressed with three wickets.

For Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan starred with a quickfire 80, while Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Sharma chipped in with valuable contributions.

Rajat Patidar Hails Virat’s Masterclass

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar was full of praise for Virat Kohli following the team’s clinical six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 season opener. Chasing a target of 202 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli’s unbeaten 69 off 38 balls ensured the defending champions started their campaign with a statement win.

"No words can describe Virat Kohli. When he is in, the team is always in the chase. He is the No. 1 batter," Patidar said.

"The way boys played and this was a season opener. Everyone chipped in and did the job. Duffy was playing his first game and the way he played and the wickets he took were the turning point."