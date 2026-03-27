Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off the IPL 2026 season on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Times, Venues, And Match Details
IPL 2026 schedule features a total of 70 league matches across 13 venues. Notably, RCB will play two of their "home" games in Raipur this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2026 Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the complete schedule for the 19th edition of Indian Premier League. As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the tournament at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Due to the assembly elections, IPL 2026 schedule was released in two phases, featuring a total of 70 league matches across 13 venues. Notably, RCB will play two of their "home" games in Raipur this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2026 Full Schedule
Match 1: March 28 (Sat) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
Match 11: April 05 (Sun) - vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
Match 16: April 10 (Fri) - vs Rajasthan Royals - Guwahati - 7:30 PM IST
Match 20: April 12 (Sun) - vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST
Match 23: April 15 (Wed) - vs Lucknow Super Giants - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
Match 26: April 18 (Sat) - vs Delhi Capitals - Bengaluru - 3:30 PM IST
Match 34: April 24 (Fri) - vs Gujarat Titans - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
Match 39: April 27 (Mon) - vs Delhi Capitals - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST
Match 42: April 30 (Thu) - vs Gujarat Titans - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
Match 50: May 07 (Thu) - vs Lucknow Super Giants - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST
Match 54: May 10 (Sun) - vs Mumbai Indians - Raipur - 7:30 PM IST
Match 57: May 13 (Wed) - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Raipur - 7:30 PM IST
Match 61: May 17 (Sun) - vs Punjab Kings - Dharamshala - 3:30 PM IST
Match 70: May 22 (Fri) - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
RCB begins their title defense on March 28 against SRH. In a unique scheduling move, RCB will host Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur instead of Bengaluru
RCB features in two afternoon games (3:30 PM IST start) - on April 18 against Delhi Capitals and May 17 against Punjab Kings. Bangalore's most awaited clash against MS Dhoni's CSK is set for April 5 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Where to Watch
TV: All matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in multiple regional languages.
Digital: Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website (subscription required).
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the IPL 2026 season begin for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Where will Royal Challengers Bengaluru play their home games in IPL 2026?
Most of RCB's home games will be at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, two 'home' games will be played in Raipur.
How many league matches are there in IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season features a total of 70 league matches, played across 13 different venues.
Where can I watch the IPL 2026 matches live?
All IPL 2026 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.