IPL 2026: New Start Date Announced, RCB Confirmed For First Match

IPL 2026 start date, full schedule: The wait is almost over for IPL fans. BCCI has reportedly revised the start date for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, pushing the start back by two days to accommodate upcoming state assembly elections.

IPL 2026 New Schedule & Key Dates

The complete schedule for Indian Premier League 2026 is still being finalized, the broad window for the 19th edition of the league has been set:

Revised Start Date: March 28, 2026 (Initially planned for March 26).

Final Date: May 31, 2026.

Tournament Duration: Approximately 9 weeks of high-octane T20 action.

RCB to feature in Season Opener

As per the long-standing IPL tradition where defending champions host the first game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is confirmed to play the opening match of IPL 2026 season.

RCB's Opponent: Announcement for official IPL 2026 schedule is pending, but reports strongly suggest a blockbuster clash against either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or last year's runners-up, Punjab Kings.

Venue Uncertainty: There is a cloud over whether the first match of IPL 2026 will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following a tragic stampede during last year's victory celebrations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is still in talks with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Backup venues like Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Raipur have been shortlisted.

Why delay in full schedule annoucement?

The primary reason for the delay in releasing the full schedule is pending announcement of election dates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These states host critical venues like Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Chepauk (Chennai), and Guwahati. BCCI plans to release IPL 2026 schedule in two halves, a strategy previously used during election years in 2019 and 2024.

Quick Stats: IPL 2026 Format

Total Teams: 10

Total Matches: 84 (Expanding from the previous 74-match format).

Defending Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Winners of IPL 2025).

