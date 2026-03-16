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HomeSportsCricketGambhir Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rift Speculation: 'Should Be Allowed To Make Mistakes'

Gambhir Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rift Speculation: 'Should Be Allowed To Make Mistakes'

Gautam Gambhir addresses speculation over his relationship with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying he is “human” and should be allowed to make mistakes.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Gautam Gambhir, India head coach, has spoken publicly about speculation regarding his relationship with senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two stalwarts stepped away from Test cricket during Gambhir’s first year in the role, announcing their retirements shortly before India’s tour of England. Their decisions, combined with India’s disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, led to widespread media reports suggesting tensions within the team environment. When questioned about those reports, Gambhir acknowledged that he might not have handled every situation perfectly over the past year and a half. However, he emphasised that mistakes are a natural part of leadership and should be accepted as long as intentions remain genuine.

‘Everyone Should Be Allowed to Make Mistakes’: Gambhir

Speaking during the Revsportz Trailblazers Enclave, Gambhir offered a candid response when asked directly about the narratives linking him with Rohit and Kohli.

The former India opener insisted that both players and coaches should be given the freedom to make errors while trying to do the right thing.

"I am human and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that but I always believe in one thing - wrong decision with right intent is acceptable but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everone should be allowed to make mistakes," 

Gambhir also explained the principles that guide his role as India’s head coach. According to him, honesty and transparency within the dressing room are far more important than external opinions or speculation.

Honesty Inside the Dressing Room Is Key

Gautam Gambhir also stressed that he evaluates his performance based on whether he is being truthful and fair to everyone involved in the team setup.

For him, maintaining integrity in his interactions with players and support staff is central to the job.

"Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room - from the masseur to the assistant coach - I think I am doing a fair job with my position,"

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket, the Indian team is now moving into a transitional phase in the longest format. Their departures have created space for a new generation of players to establish themselves.

Gambhir’s comments indicate that he is focused on maintaining unity within the squad while guiding the team through this period of change.

While debates about dressing-room dynamics may continue, the coach made it clear that his leadership philosophy remains centred on honesty, accountability and intent.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Gautam Gambhir said about speculation regarding his relationship with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Gambhir acknowledged that he might not have handled every situation perfectly and believes everyone, including players and coaches, should be allowed to make mistakes.

What is Gambhir's philosophy on leadership and decision-making?

He believes that wrong decisions made with right intentions are acceptable, but wrong decisions with wrong intentions are not. Honesty and transparency are paramount.

How does Gambhir evaluate his performance as head coach?

He assesses his performance based on being truthful and fair to everyone in the team, from players to support staff.

What is the current phase for the Indian Test team?

The Indian Test team is undergoing a transitional phase following the retirements of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir Test Cricket ROHIT SHARMA
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